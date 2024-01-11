Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 11, 2024

The Portland Trail Blazers will be playing their sixth straight road game when they take on the OKC Thunder on Thursday. Portland is 1-4 during the stretch following a blowout 112-84 loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday. The Blazers will be trying to improve their record when they battle one of the best teams in the NBA this season.

After back-to-back losses, the Thunder have responded with two straight wins. They beat the Washington Wizards 136-128 on Monday before edging the Miami Heat 128-120 on Wednesday. OKC has less than 24 hours to try and make it a three-game winning run.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Blazers can’t afford a poor start against the Thunder the way they did against the Knicks. New York’s 38-22 lead in the first quarter was all the cushion the host team needed to cruise to the win. Oklahoma has been playing well and will be tough to overcome if Portland has another lethargic start.

Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder: Preview, betting tips and predictions

Game details

Teams: Portland Trail Blazers (10-26) vs. OKC Thunder (25-11)

Date and Time: January 11, 2024 | 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, OK

Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder: Game preview

Portland is 1-4 in their last five games. In their 134-127 overtime win against the Brooklyn Nets, they fell behind 30-26 after the first quarter. In each of their losses, they were already down big after the first 12 minutes. The Blazers don’t have the composure and tenacity to rally from sizable leads. They can’t afford to do that versus the Thunder and hope to escape with a win on the road.

Expand Tweet

The Thunder are showing maturity for such a young team. Following back-to-back losses, they have now won two consecutive games in business-like fashion. Despite playing the Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back, they will be favored to romp away with another win.

Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder: Starting lineups

Deandre Ayton is doubtful due to right knee tendinitis. If he is cleared to play, he will likely start for the Blazers. If not, Duop Reath will continue to take his spot in the first five. Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson and Toumani Camari are expected to also open the game.

Expand Tweet

The Thunder have been using the same starting lineup when everyone is healthy. They have not submitted an injury report yet as they are playing the second night of a back-to-back. Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort are expected to start if they’re healthy.

Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder: Betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a team-high 31.4 points per game. The over/under points prop for him from FanDuel is 31.5. Bettors get -115 for over and -111 for under.

“SGA” is averaging 32.6 PPG on 58.6% shooting, including 52.4% from deep. He is expected to have another big night against Portland’s porous defense. The All-Star guard could get over his points prop.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 24.6 PPG. The over/under points prop for him from DraftKings is 22.5. Bettors get -120 for over and -110 for under.

Portland’s point guard has had a bad start to 2024. He is averaging 17.8 points in four games on just 36.5% shooting, including 32.1% from behind the arc.

The Thunder’s elite defense could suffocate him more and keep him from hitting more than 22 points.

Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder: Predictions

The moneyline for the Blazers is +650 while it’s -1000 for the Thunder. Portland is a +13.0 underdog on the road.

The road-weary Portland Trail Blazers have been a mess on both ends of the floor. They will be facing an in-form team that is looking to build another winning streak. The OKC Thunder should be able to defend their home court and do it against Portland’s considerable spread.