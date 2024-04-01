Portland Trail Blazers vs Orlando Magic: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 1, 2024

The decimated Portland Trail Blazers continue to slog through a brutal seven-game road trip with a stop in Florida to face the Orlando Magic. Portland, which 102-97 lost in the first meeting, will be hard-pressed to prevent the brooms from coming out as they are crippled with injuries. Malcolm Brogdon, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe are just three of their key players who will be in street clothes in the rematch.

Orlando, meanwhile, is on the opposite end concerning team health. Its players are all active and the team is raring to take advantage of its roster superiority. The jockeying for playoff positioning makes the Magic a team-needy group.

Portland will be hoping it does not get blown away in the opening minutes. They will give it a go behind Scoot Henderson and Deandre Ayton but it’s anybody’s guess how long they can make it competitive.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Orlando Magic: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Kia Center will hold the tussle between the Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic. Bally Sports Florida and ROOT SPORTS/ROOT SPORTS Plus will cover the game locally. Basketball fans outside the said regions can stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Blazers (+950) vs. Magic (-1700)

Spread: Blazers (+16.0) vs. Magic (-16.0)

Total (O/U): Blazers (o2017.5 -110) vs. Magic (u207.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Orlando Magic: Game preview

The Portland Trail Blazers’ near month-long March misery isn’t about to end in April. After winning just four games last month, they might not win again until the regular season ends given their schedule. Portland will be playing for nothing else than pride. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups will use this opportunity to evaluate the names on his roster.

The Orlando Magic battered the injury-hampered Memphis Grizzlies 118-88 on Saturday. They will be looking to maximize another opportunity to maintain their Eastern Conference standing or move up against another crippled team from Portland. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony will try to take the Blazers out as early as the first 12 minutes of the game.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Orlando Magic: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

F - Jabari Walker, F - Kris Murray, C - Deandre Ayton, G - Scoot Henderson and G - Rayan Rupert will likely start for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Dalano Banton has been solid off the bench for the Blazers and will likely keep his sixth-man role. Billups will adjust his rotation based on how his players respond to the adversity.

PF - Paolo Banchero, SF - Franz Wagner, C - Wendell Carter Jr., SG - Jalen Suggs and G - Markelle Fultz will likely open for the Orlando Magic.

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley might be interested in seeing how his youngsters will play against a decimated team. Rookie Anthony Black could come in early and play extended minutes.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Orlando Magic: Betting tips

Deandre Ayton has an over/under points prop of 18.5. The Blazers center has been asked to score more due to injuries and averaged 23.4 PPG last month. He is likely getting past his points prop with almost no one to be relied on to put up buckets.

Paolo Banchero gets a 21.5 over/under points prop. Banchero had an up-and-down March in terms of scoring. He may explode in his first game this month due to the opponents’ undermanned roster.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Orlando Magic: Prediction

The crippled roster and the Magic’s need to grab wins is a bad combination for the Blazers. Portland’s misery will be even tougher if Jerami Grant is ruled inactive. The Magic will likely run away with a win but Portland could cover the spread if the hosts allow second-stringers to get extended minutes.