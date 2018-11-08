Promitheas beaten but Bologna stay perfect in Group D

Virtus Bologna in action against Besiktas

Segafredo Virtus Bologna pulled clear at the top of Group D in the Basketball Champions League after Promitheas Patras lost their 100 per cent record with a late away collapse on Wednesday.

The two teams will not face one another until Gameday 7 but it was looking increasingly likely that the pool's best outfits would remain unbeaten heading into that clash as Promitheas cruised into a 12-point half-time lead against SIG Strasbourg.

Indeed, the Greek outfit - led by a 30-point display from Rion Brown - still had a healthy eight-point advantage at the end of a less impressive third quarter, before Strasbourg seized the initiative.

Promitheas were outscored 32-19 in the final 12 minutes, conceding several desperate fouls en route to a disappointing 83-78 reverse.

Meanwhile, Bologna were 94-90 winners at Besiktas Sompo Japan, who continue to disappoint, as Tony Taylor enjoyed his best scoring game of the season so far with 21 points in 31 minutes.

Neptunas Klaipeda - Promitheas' next opponents - are also in the mix after they improved their record to 3-2 in a dominant 97-88 win away to Petrol Olimpija, while medi Bayreuth celebrated their first victory against Filou Oostende.

In Group C, defending champions AEK stretched their winning run to four matches as Montakit Fuenlabrada were beaten 78-71 in Athens.

Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem lead the pool, however, after James Feldeine ran the show in a wholly one-sided encounter with strugglers CEZ Nymburk.

Highlights of the game over here pic.twitter.com/uY2DbeDwYr — Basketball Champions League (@BasketballCL) November 7, 2018

Feldeine scored 35 points, along with five rebounds and four assists, as Hapoel coasted to a big 88-64 triumph.

Elsewhere, Norris Cole's wildly inconsistent scoring season continued with nine points against Banvit, yet the two-time NBA champion's six rebounds and 10 assists helped Sidigas Avellino scrape to a 99-95 victory.