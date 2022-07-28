"Put him on an Eastern Conference 7th seed, let him average a triple-double" - Lakers insider highlights Russell Westbrook's preference for accumulating statistics over wins

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers didn’t need Russell Westbrook to average a triple-double to help the team succeed. They only needed him to adapt his skills and vast experience to the role former head coach Frank Vogel asked of him.

A day after the Lakers were officially eliminated from the playoffs, the former MVP measured his season based on his failure to average a triple-double.The statement raised many eyebrows, including those of The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, who extensively covers the purple and gold franchise.

The reporter had this to say on The Athletic NBA Show podcast:

“So for him to say, ‘I didn’t average a triple-double.’ That just shows that’s what he cares about!... That’s not speculation. Russ has been very clear he cares about his averages. It’s a point of pride for him, averaging triple-doubles…”

“I think Russ would love the Washington situation again. Put him on an Eastern Conference seventh seed, let him average a triple-double, be the co-star with another guy and kind of get that validation of ‘You're still an All-Star. You’re still an All-NBA candidate.’”

lakersnation.com/lakers-news-ru… "Even last year, like obviously, I’m coming off averaging a triple-double. So anything less than that would not be a good season for me, in my eyes, you know what I’m saying?" "Even last year, like obviously, I’m coming off averaging a triple-double. So anything less than that would not be a good season for me, in my eyes, you know what I’m saying?"lakersnation.com/lakers-news-ru… https://t.co/NYmq8gRShh

Before signing for the Lakers, Russell Westbrook played one year for the Washington Wizards, where he averaged 22.2 PPG, 11.5 RPG and 11.7 APG. As the team’s primary ball handler, he led the Wizards, along with Bradley Beal, to the eighth spot in the 2021 playoffs.

“Brodie’s” triple-double continued in the postseason, where he posted 19 PPG, 10.4 RPG and 11.8 APG. The Wizards were also quickly bounced out of the first-round by the Philadelphia 76ers.

As The Athletic’s beat reporter covering the Lakers, Jovan Buha was present in several postgame interviews. He and some members of the NBA media had this alarming experience with Russell Westbrook:

“Throughout the season, he was not that bothered by them losing games. At least, that was the vibe I got. When we talked to him afterward, he was more upset when he had a bad game."

"If he had seven turnovers, if he had nine turnovers, if he didn’t shoot the ball well, that’s when he was more upset with us. But if they just lost the game and he had a good game, he would kind of just brush it off.”

“He definitely gets stats. He chasing stats. But, he’s a hell of a player. Do you know how hard it is to get a triple-double? He plays hella hard. Sometimes too quick; [does] too much.”



Agree or disagree? 🤔 Karl-Anthony Towns was asked his thoughts on Russell Westbrook: “He definitely gets stats. He chasing stats. But, he’s a hell of a player. Do you know how hard it is to get a triple-double? He plays hella hard. Sometimes too quick; [does] too much.” Agree or disagree? 🤔 https://t.co/UxjnSUcbHq

LeBron James could have taken a subtle shot at Russell Westbrook on The Shop

On an episode of The Shop, LeBron James opened up about his approach and mentality toward winning in the NBA:

“Yeah. I’m obsessed with it. With win or bust. And what makes me have sleepless nights is when you don’t have everyone that feels the same way on your club.”

“I’m obsessed with win or bust and what makes me have sleepless nights is when you don’t have everyone feel the same on your own club.”



(via LeBron James:“I’m obsessed with win or bust and what makes me have sleepless nights is when you don’t have everyone feel the same on your own club.”(via @HBO ’s The Shop) LeBron James:“I’m obsessed with win or bust and what makes me have sleepless nights is when you don’t have everyone feel the same on your own club.”(via @HBO’s The Shop) https://t.co/CkTf0DXSrO

LeBron James’ statement was perceived by many reporters and analysts as a veiled shot at Russell Westbrook. Here’s what Buha had to say about the difference between the two:

“Contrast that with LeBron, who’s going on The Shop, saying it bothers him when certain guys don’t wanna win as bad as him. Reading between the lines there, I think that was a reference to Russ. LeBron would be fuming after every loss when he would speak with us.”

Westbrook also caught flak last season when he said he didn’t expect anything when he signed up for the Lakers. He might not have expected to win, but he was surely aiming to get his triple-double.

