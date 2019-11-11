Raptors end Lakers' streak, Giannis stars for Bucks

Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam

The Los Angeles Lakers' winning run came to an end in the NBA, while Giannis Antetokounmpo was again dominant for the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

The Lakers saw their seven-match winning streak ended in a 113-104 loss to the depleted Toronto Raptors.

Without the likes of Kyle Lowry (thumb) and Serge Ibaka (ankle), the Raptors got past the Lakers thanks to Pascal Siakam (24 points and 11 rebounds) and Fred VanVleet (23 points and 10 assists).

Lakers star LeBron James went five-of-15 for 13 points, while he also finished with 15 assists and 13 rebounds.

Anthony Davis contributed 27 points for the Lakers (7-2).

Antetokounmpo starred with 35 points and 16 rebounds to help the Bucks edge the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-119.

Embiid lifts 76ers as Booker, Rubio shine

Joel Embiid had 18 points and nine rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers ended a three-game losing run by beating the Charlotte Hornets 114-106.

Devin Booker and Ricky Rubio starred for the Phoenix Suns. Booker had 27 points and nine assists and Rubio a double-double of 22 points and 12 assists in a 138-112 thrashing of the Brooklyn Nets.

Trae Young had a double-double of 35 points and 10 assists, but the Atlanta Hawks suffered a 124-113 overtime loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Morris unable to lift Knicks

Marcus Morris went three-of-12 for nine points in the New York Knicks' 108-87 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jokic steps up again

Nikola Jokic hit his second game-winner in as many matches, seeing the Denver Nuggets edge the Minnesota Timberwolves 100-98 after overtime.

Sunday's results

Denver Nuggets 100-98 Minnesota Timberwolves

Indiana Pacers 109-102 Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers 114-106 Charlotte Hornets

Milwaukee Bucks 121-119 Oklahoma City Thunder

Cleveland Cavaliers 108-87 New York Knicks

Phoenix Suns 138-112 Brooklyn Nets

Portland Trail Blazers 124-113 Atlanta Hawks

Toronto Raptors 113-104 Los Angeles Lakers

Raptors at Clippers

Kawhi Leonard faces his former team, the Raptors (7-2), when the Los Angeles Clippers (6-3) host Toronto on Monday.