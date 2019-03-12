×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Raptors' Leonard returns against Cavaliers

Associated Press
NEWS
News
15   //    12 Mar 2019, 03:52 IST
AP Image

CLEVELAND (AP) — Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard is returning for Monday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after sitting out Sunday.

Leonard, who is averaging 27.1 points per game, which is tied for sixth in the NBA, missed Toronto's victory in Miami as the Raptors continue to manage his workload.

The 27-year-old Leonard hasn't appeared in more than two consecutive games since playing in five straight from Jan. 25 through Feb. 5. The Raptors have one more set of back-to-back games against Detroit on Sunday and next Monday against New York.

Toronto rolled to 125-104 win over the Heat without Leonard, tying a franchise record with 21 3-pointers and outscoring Miami 63-24 from beyond the arc.

Entering Monday night's game, Toronto (48-19) trails Milwaukee by two games for the best record in the league and has won 11 of 14.

Associated Press
NEWS
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Will Kawhi Leonard stay with the Toronto Raptors?
RELATED STORY
3 Takeaways for Toronto Raptors from their victory over Cleveland Cavaliers
RELATED STORY
Raptors star Leonard out against Clippers, may miss matchup with Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors: 3 talking points
RELATED STORY
Leonard scores 37 as Raptors beat Cavs 126-110
RELATED STORY
Why the Toronto Raptors are better with Kawhi Leonard
RELATED STORY
Leonard plays harder in big games, says Raptors coach Nurse
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Why Patrick McCaw is a mysterious fit for the Toronto Raptors
RELATED STORY
Celtics' Starting Lineup Tonight: Boston Celtics' predicted starting lineup against Toronto Raptors
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us