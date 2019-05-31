×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Raptors overcome Warriors in Game 1

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    31 May 2019, 09:28 IST
Klay Thompson (left) and Pascal Siakam (right)
Klay Thompson (left) and Pascal Siakam (right)

The Toronto Raptors claimed a 118-109 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

Toronto took down the two-time defending champions at Scotiabank Arena and now hold a 1-0 series lead.

And the Raptors owed much of their success in Game 1 to Pascal Siakam.

The 25-year-old forward scored a team-high 32 points on 14-of-17 shooting and was virtually unstoppable getting into the paint, even when Draymond Green was on him.

"We've got a lot of bodies, we've got guys just willing to move and play defense and we use it to our advantage," Siakam told ESPN after the game.

"We're doing a pretty decent job, there are some possessions there where we made some mistakes, but for the most part we played solid."

Siakam's performance was needed as Kawhi Leonard was not at his best, constantly double teamed and trapped outside the arc by the Warriors.

Despite that focus on Leonard, he still scored 23 points and added eight rebounds and five assists in the win.

Advertisement

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 34 points on eight-of-18 shooting.

Klay Thompson finished with 21 points.

Game 2 is in Toronto on Sunday.

Advertisement
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors - Game 1
RELATED STORY
Warriors' Cousins passed fit for Game 1 with Raptors
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals 2019, Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors: What to expect from Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking points from Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors - Game 6
RELATED STORY
NBA News: Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins cleared to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals 2019: 3 Things Toronto Raptors need to do to beat the Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals 2019: 3 things the Golden State Warriors need to do to beat the Toronto Raptors
RELATED STORY
Warriors center Cousins is 'pain free', status uncertain for Game 1
RELATED STORY
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5: Toronto Raptors beat Milwaukee Bucks
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking Points from Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors, Game 4
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us