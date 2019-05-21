Raptors star Leonard 'will be ready' to face Bucks – Nurse

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse believes Kawhi Leonard will be on the floor to face the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Leonard injured his leg early in Sunday's 118-112 double-overtime win, which saw the Raptors reduce the Bucks' series lead to 2-1.

However, Nurse expects Raptors star Leonard – who played 52 minutes in Game 3 – to feature against the Bucks in Toronto on Tuesday.

"I think the consensus today is he's tired, and he's got two days and will be ready to go," Nurse told reporters on Monday.

"Those are kind of the words coming out of his mouth. Little tired, but he'll get his rest, got two days, and he'll be ready."

Leonard appeared to suffer the injury after finishing a layup in the first half and was walking with a noticeable limp.

Despite the injury, Leonard scored 36 points on 11-of-25 shooting.

"I'm just confident in myself," Leonard told TNT. "My team-mates are confident in me. I just go out there and play. I can live with the results because I'm giving 110 per cent out there."

Leonard said he "was feeling alright" after the hard-fought victory on home court.

"This is playoff basketball," Leonard said. "Everybody is hurting. Just have to keep fighting."