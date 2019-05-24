×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Raptors take series lead over Bucks after come-from-behind win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    24 May 2019, 09:00 IST
leonard-kawhi-05232019-getty-ftr.jpg
Kawhi Leonard

The Toronto Raptors took a 3-2 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals after a 105-99 win in Game 5 on Thursday.

Toronto were able to erase a double-digit deficit behind a 35-point game from Kawhi Leonard as they moved to within a win of reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

"We made shots and got stops on the defensive end," Leonard told TNT after the game.

"We wanted to come out here and get the win, we weathered the storm early."

Leonard came out at the start of the fourth quarter and helped inch the Raptors ahead.

He knocked down a pair of step-back three-pointers during the team's 10-0 run midway through the period.

The Bucks managed to stay in the game behind back-to-back three-pointers from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, but could not do enough to keep up with the surging Raptors.

Milwaukee were up by as many as 12 points until Toronto got some help from Fred VanVleet, who finished with 21 points off the bench.

Advertisement

He shot seven of 13 from the field and seven of nine from three-point range and was plus-28 on the court.

Antetokounmpo finished with a team-high 24 points on nine-of-18 shooting from the field and two of three from long distance.

Eric Bledsoe chipped in 20 points and Malcolm Brogdon had 18 in the team's losing effort.

The Bucks will go back to Toronto for Game 6 on Saturday.

Advertisement
Giannis' Bucks rout Raptors for 2-0 series lead
RELATED STORY
Three takeaways from Bucks' dominant Game 2 win over Raptors
RELATED STORY
Three takeaways from Raptors' Game 4 win over Bucks
RELATED STORY
Three takeaways from Raptors' key Game 3 win over Bucks
RELATED STORY
Three takeaways from Bucks' Game 1 win over Raptors
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game 2 MVP
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors - Game 4
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game 1 MVP
RELATED STORY
Well-rounded Raptors level series against Bucks
RELATED STORY
Leonard lays down Raptors challenge after back-to-back Bucks defeats
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us