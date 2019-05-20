Raptors top Bucks in double-OT thriller

Kawhi Leonard

The Toronto Raptors won a double-overtime thriller against Milwaukee Bucks 118-112 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors reduced the Bucks' lead to 2-1 in the NBA playoff series thanks to Sunday's victory in Toronto.

Raptors star Leonard filled it up as usual, posting a game-high 36 points, but role players made all the difference in the contest.

Marc Gasol (16 points, 12 rebounds), Pascal Siakam (25 points) and Norman Powell (19 points) all had their best performances of the third round, combining for a much needed 60 points.

The game was very physical, as Powell, Kyle Lowry and Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out.

In the end, Leonard was too much for a Bucks team without Antetokounmpo, scoring eight points in the second overtime to help his team pull ahead.

Antetokounmpo was suffocated by Toronto's defense all night until he fouled out in the second overtime. The MVP finalist was held to 12 points on five-of-16 shooting and could not quite overcome the Raptors' double teams.

Toronto have a chance to defend home court again on Tuesday in their attempt to tie the series at 2-2.