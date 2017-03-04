Record-breaking Cavs top Hawks in thriller, Spurs win in OT

NBA champs the Cleveland Cavaliers set the record for most three-pointers in a regular-season game after downing the Atlanta Hawks 135-130.

by Opta News 04 Mar 2017, 12:10 IST

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James

The Cleveland Cavaliers outlasted the Atlanta Hawks in a high-scoring clash, while the San Antonio Spurs prevailed against the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime.

Reigning NBA champions the Cavs set the record for most three-pointers in a regular-season game after they downed the Hawks 135-130 on Friday.

LeBron James had 38 points and 13 rebounds, while Kyrie Irving top-scored with 43 points.

Kawhi Leonard starred as the Spurs made it six wins in succession by seeing off the Pelicans 101-98.

The Phoenix Suns upstaged the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-111 as Russell Westbrook fell short of a triple-double.

CAVS SET THREE-POINT RECORD

James and the Cavs combined to score 25 three-pointers against the Hawks.

That total set an NBA record for most threes in a regular-season game.

It is the second time Cleveland have hit 25 three-pointers, the first coming in the postseason, also against the Hawks.

MILLS LIFTS SPURS IN OT

Leonard scored 31 points but Patty Mills proved pivotal for the Spurs in New Orleans.

Mills hit a pair of three-pointers in overtime as the Spurs extended their winning streak.

DeMarcus Cousins had 19 points and 23 rebounds but the Pelicans dropped to 0-4 with the All-Star in their line-up since his blockbuster trade from the Sacramento Kings.

THUNDER FALL TO SUNS

Westbrook's 48 points and 17 rebounds were not enough for the Thunder.

Eric Bledsoe (18 points) and Alan Williams (14 points, 13 rebounds) starred as the Suns snapped a six-game losing streak to Oklahoma City.

WESTBROOK'S HIGHLIGHT REEL

BUCKS TRUMP CLIPPERS, RAPTORS BEAT WIZARDS

The Milwaukee Bucks were 112-101 winners over the Los Angeles Clippers and the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 114-106 on the back of DeMar DeRozan's double-double.

Nerlens Noel guided the Dallas Mavericks past the Memphis Grizzlies 104-100, the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the New York Knicks 105-102, the Boston Celtics accounted for the Los Angeles Lakers 115-95, the Brooklyn Nets lost 112-97 to the Utah Jazz, while the Orlando Magic overcame the Miami Heat 110-99.

CAVS GO AGAIN

After prevailing against the Hawks, the Cavs are away to the Heat on Saturday. The Clippers face the Chicago Bulls.