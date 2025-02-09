  • home icon
Reed Sheppard Stats Tonight: How did Rockets rookie perform against Toronto Raptors (Feb. 9)

By Orlando Silva
Modified Feb 09, 2025 21:38 GMT
Houston Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard keeps getting more NBA experience despite being on a stacked team. The young guard and Co. hosted the Toronto Raptors at Toyota Center for a hard-fought game in which the Rockets tried to shake off their 115-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

The Rockets completed the job this time, securing a 94-87 win over the Canadian squad, with Sheppard playing 14 minutes.

Check out Reed Sheppard's stats below.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Reed Sheppard201000
हिन्दी