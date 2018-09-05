Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Richard Sherman & Chris Paul lead social media praise for Nike Kaepernick campaign

05 Sep 2018, 02:11 IST
Former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is once again front and centre of the American sporting landscape after being unveiled as the face of a new advertising campaign for Nike.

Kaepernick sparked controversy when he protested police brutality and perceived racial injustice in the United States by kneeling for the national anthem during the 2016 NFL season. 

Though he received as much praise as he did criticism for his actions, Kaepernick has been unable to find work in the NFL since opting out of his San Francisco 49ers contract in 2017 and has since filed a grievance against the league, alleging collusion among franchise owners.

The impact of Kaepernick's protest, which was adopted by scores of players across the NFL, has continued to be keenly felt despite his absence from the league.

And the unveiling of Nike's campaign has attracted both applause and condemnation, though athletes have widely come out in favour of the decision to feature Kaepernick.

Here we look at some of the social media reaction from the NFL and the NBA.

