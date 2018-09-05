Richard Sherman & Chris Paul lead social media praise for Nike Kaepernick campaign

Former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is once again front and centre of the American sporting landscape after being unveiled as the face of a new advertising campaign for Nike.

Kaepernick sparked controversy when he protested police brutality and perceived racial injustice in the United States by kneeling for the national anthem during the 2016 NFL season.

Though he received as much praise as he did criticism for his actions, Kaepernick has been unable to find work in the NFL since opting out of his San Francisco 49ers contract in 2017 and has since filed a grievance against the league, alleging collusion among franchise owners.

The impact of Kaepernick's protest, which was adopted by scores of players across the NFL, has continued to be keenly felt despite his absence from the league.

And the unveiling of Nike's campaign has attracted both applause and condemnation, though athletes have widely come out in favour of the decision to feature Kaepernick.

Here we look at some of the social media reaction from the NFL and the NBA.

I hope other corporations follow the example! https://t.co/8gNJJ4RSUh — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) September 4, 2018

Proud to be an @usnikefootball athlete. Stand for something or fall for anything. Few moments in history has that been more true! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 4, 2018

Woke up to all this burning of @Nike apparel by the confused and least understanding... Instead of trashing clothes for likes on social media, why not donate to a homeless shelter or something more positive than burning a great apparel brand #tooearlytothinkrationally — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) September 4, 2018

Nike is a huge business. They’ve calculated risk. They may even have reason to believe this will make the brand more popular which means the guy burning his white air monarchs is in the minority. Bitter pill to swallow, I’m sure. Good luck w the protest. Bet they anticipated it. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) September 4, 2018

Mad respect for @nike — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) September 3, 2018

#justdoit that’s why Nike is the greatest and most dominant American multinational corporation! — Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) September 3, 2018

Boycotting .@Nike because of a man that is trying to make the world a better place shows you where we are as a country still. #Kaep #MoreThanAnAthlete #justdoit ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/8TWoo2EuMx — kuz (@kylekuzma) September 4, 2018