Rockets GM denies Anthony will be waived

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 14 // 12 Nov 2018, 15:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Houston Rockets All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey says reports Carmelo Anthony is set to be waived are "inaccurate" and "unfair".

Anthony has missed the Rockets' last two NBA games against the San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers, his absence put down to illness.

Speculation over the 10-time All-Star's future continued after a 115-103 victory over the Pacers on Sunday, but Morey stated talk of an impending departure for the struggling forward is wide of the mark.

"It's unfair that there's all this speculation on just one person," Morey said.

"I understand it, he's obviously a Hall of Famer, but it's unfair."

He added: "That's actually why I'm here. I think it's extremely unfair that he's been singled out.

"You look at literally every player on the roster and they're below career numbers."

Chris Paul gave nothing away over Anthony's future but is clearly eager for the 34-year-old to stay.

"Melo has been great here, he's like a brother to me. I don't know what's been said but he's been great, working hard every day so we'll see what happens," said Paul.

"He's a future Hall of Famer. That's me saying that, knowing that."