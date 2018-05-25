Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Rockets honour Santa Fe victims, first responders at game five

    Before their clash against the Golden State Warriors, the Houston Rockets honoured the Santa Fe school shooting victims.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 07:07 IST
    25
    toyota-center-rockets-05232018-usnews-getty-ftr

    The Houston Rockets honoured the victims, survivors and first responders of the Santa Fe school shooting with a special ceremony before Thursday's game five of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors. 

    There was a moment of silence before tip-off to remember the victims and to honour the first responders. The pre-game was capped off with members of the school choir coming together to sing the national anthem. 

    Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta extended invitations to the entire Santa Fe High School senior class to attend game five at no cost and transportation was provided from the team.

    The Rockets also wore special "Santa Fe HS" ribbons on their jerseys during the game.

    "All we're trying to do is give them a memory," Fertitta told reporters. "To think that these kids and their last week in high school and what they had to remember and so we're going to do what ever we can do to take that memory and make it a little more special for this great game tonight."

    Ten people were killed and another 13 were hospitalised in the shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, which is about 30 miles from Houston.

