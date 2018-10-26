Rockets lose Harden for two games

James Harden has been ruled out of the Houston Rockets' next two games against the Los Angeles Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers due to a hamstring injury.

Harden had an MRI scan on Thursday, which revealed a strain that will be re-evaluated before the team travel to Brooklyn to face the Nets on November 2.

The 29-year-old star did the damage in Wednesday's 100-89 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said Harden first felt the injury early on, then again on a drive to the basket before being removed in the fourth quarter.

With Harden and James Ennis both dealing with hamstring injuries, Carmelo Anthony could make his first start of the season against the Clippers.

Harden, who missed seven games with a hamstring injury last season, initially said the injury was nothing to worry about.

"It's nothing serious, nothing serious," Harden told reporters. "It's nothing close to last year. Just being cautious."

Harden finished Wednesday's loss with 29 points, seven assists and seven turnovers.

The six-time All-Star has scored 29 points or more in each of the Rockets’ last three games and averaged 28.3 points and 9.7 assists during his MVP year in 2017-18.