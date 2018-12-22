×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rockets' Paul out at least 2 weeks with hamstring injury

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    22 Dec 2018, 06:48 IST
AP Image

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Chris Paul has a grade 2 strain of his left hamstring and will be out at least two weeks.

The point guard was injured in the second quarter on Thursday night in a loss to Miami. General manager Daryl Morey announced the injury on Friday after Paul had an MRI and said he will be re-evaluated in about two weeks.

The Rockets are 0-5 without Paul this season, and have dropped nine straight when he doesn't play going back to last season. Including playoffs, the Rockets are 77-22 when Paul plays. An injury to his other hamstring kept him out of the last two games of the Western Conference finals last season, and the Warriors won both games to eliminate the Rockets and advance to the NBA Finals.

Paul missed two games early this season because of a suspension for his role in a fight with the Lakers and sat out three games in November with a sore hamstring.

Paul is averaging 15.6 points, 8.0 assists and 2.1 steals this season for the Rockets, who host San Antonio on Saturday.

The injury comes when the Rockets have finally started turning things around after a tough start. Houston had won five in a row before Thursday night's loss, but is eighth in the Western Conference at 16-15.

Associated Press
NEWS
Harden to miss at least 2 games with hamstring injury
RELATED STORY
Not again: Rockets' Chris Paul strains another hamstring
RELATED STORY
We have to figure it out - Harden philosophical after...
RELATED STORY
Rockets lose Paul, Heat escape with 101-99 victory
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points as Miami Heat escape with a...
RELATED STORY
Hamstring tightness grounds Rockets star Harden
RELATED STORY
Rockets hope Paul can escape bad luck and help team to title
RELATED STORY
Rockets set NBA record with 26 3s in 136-118 win
RELATED STORY
Heat snap Rockets' five-game win streak after Paul injured
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us