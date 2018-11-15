×
Rondo to miss 'a few weeks' with broken hand

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    15 Nov 2018, 14:12 IST
RajonRondo - cropped
Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo is set to miss "a few weeks" after breaking his hand in the Los Angeles Lakers' victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Point guard Rondo left the 126-117 win with five minutes and 20 seconds of the fourth quarter remaining after hitting his hand against the floor while trying to steal the ball from Jusuf Nurkic.

Head coach Luke Walton was unable to give a clear assessment of the damage that had been done when he attended a post-match news conference but confirmed the four-time NBA All-Star will spend some time out.

"He broke his hand. Fractured, broke - I'll give you details later, they're figuring out the details, but he'll be out for at least a few weeks," said Walton.

"He hit his hand on the floor is what I was told. I think when he went to steal that ball. Again, they're getting all the details together, I just know that he'll be out for a few weeks for now."

LeBron James scored 44 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain for fifth on the NBA's all-time scoring list, adding 10 rebounds and nine assists in a fine performance.

Walton said the whole team will have to step up in Rondo's absence, which he feels is a significant blow for the Lakers' second unit.

"To me he's done an incredible job of getting that second group playing at a really nice rhythm for us. The way he orchestrates a unit in getting guys shots, recognising when players haven't had a shot in a while," he added.

"I think that whole group really counts on his playmaking and his leadership, so that's where he'll be missed the most.

"But the way we make up for it – there's obviously not another Rondo to just put out there to do that stuff, so it's one of those things where as a group, as a team we all have to do a little more to make up for it."

