Rookie? Spurs shave 15 seasons off LeBron's career

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 44 // 08 Dec 2018, 08:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lakers star LeBron James

Some say LeBron James looks like he has not aged a day since his rookie year. The San Antonio Spurs are convinced of it.

Why else would they label the 33-year-old three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP as a rookie on the team's game notes?

Los Angeles Lakers superstar James posted an image of the notes for Friday's game on Instagram with a very interesting typo – one that lists James — a 16-year NBA veteran — as a rookie.

James is averaging 28.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Lakers this season.

He certainly could be considered the favourite to win the Rookie of the Year — Vegas will be updating the odds shortly.