×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rookie? Spurs shave 15 seasons off LeBron's career

Omnisport
NEWS
News
44   //    08 Dec 2018, 08:09 IST
LeBronJames - cropped
Lakers star LeBron James

Some say LeBron James looks like he has not aged a day since his rookie year. The San Antonio Spurs are convinced of it.

Why else would they label the 33-year-old three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP as a rookie on the team's game notes?

Los Angeles Lakers superstar James posted an image of the notes for Friday's game on Instagram with a very interesting typo – one that lists James — a 16-year NBA veteran — as a rookie.

James is averaging 28.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Lakers this season.

He certainly could be considered the favourite to win the Rookie of the Year — Vegas will be updating the odds shortly.

Omnisport
NEWS
Luka Doncic: 5 Great players he's outperforming as a rookie
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 highest-scoring games of Blake Griffin's career
RELATED STORY
Aldridge's double-double helps Spurs hold off Rockets 96-89
RELATED STORY
15 Underrated Seasons from The Past 15 Years (2003-2004...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Players the Spurs need to trade away
RELATED STORY
Rockets trounce Spurs 136-105 to snap four-game skid
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 5 highest-scoring games of John Wall's career
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Scorers in San Antonio Spurs' franchise history
RELATED STORY
Ginobili content with retirement after 16 seasons with Spurs
RELATED STORY
4 NBA Players with Most NBA Seasons Played
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us