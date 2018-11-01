Rose explodes for 50 points to lead Timberwolves over Jazz

Derrick Rose

The Minnesota Timberwolves desperately needed some good news and they got it thanks to Derrick Rose on Wednesday.

The veteran guard exploded for 50 points to key the Timberwolves (4-4) to a 128-125 victory over the Utah Jazz at the Target Center.

The 30-year-old guard evoked images of his younger self, the superstar who won the NBA MVP Award in 2011. And while injuries have derailed his career in recent seasons, he showed against the Jazz he can still be an explosive scorer.

He hit 19-of-31 shots, including four-of-seven from behind the arc, to sink the Jazz. Fifteen of those points, including the go-ahead basket, came in the fourth quarter as the two teams battled back and forth.

It is the first time Rose has scored 40 or more points since that MVP season.

Whether or not Jimmy Butler – who missed the game due to "soreness" – remains with the Timberwolves, this is still a dangerous team with a healthy Rose and their other talent, such as Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored 28 points with 16 rebounds, and Andrew Wiggins (19 points).

Derrick Rose putting on a show! #AllEyesNorth on NBALP pic.twitter.com/3hJIhUIKnz — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2018

Super Sabonis shines

Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis played only 21 minutes off the bench, but hit all 12 of his shots, scored 30 points and tacked on nine rebounds in the Pacers' win over the Knicks.

Stephen Curry scored 37 points and was seven-of-11 from three-point range as the Warriors beat the Pelicans 131-121.

Andre Drummond had 24 points and 23 rebounds in the Pistons' loss to the Nets.

Poor Payne

Bulls guard Cameron Payne hit only two of his eight shots and had five turnovers in a loss to the Nuggets.

Dinwiddie delivers for Nets

Spencer Dinwiddie hit the game-winner for the Nets in OT.

.@SDinwiddie_25 took the game into his own hands — and DELIVERED pic.twitter.com/PLFoprnuCi — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 1, 2018

Rudy Gay showed off a great spin move headed for a reverse slam.

Wednesday's results

Brooklyn Nets 120-119 Detroit Pistons

Denver Nuggets 108-107 Chicago Bulls

Minnesota Timberwolves 128-125 Utah Jazz

Indiana Pacers 107-101 New York Knicks

Golden State Warriors 131-121 New Orleans Pelicans

Los Angeles Lakers 114-113 Dallas Mavericks

San Antonio Spurs 120-90 Phoenix Suns

Bucks at Celtics

This game looked fun on the schedule even before the season began, but it is even more interesting with the Bucks going in undefeated. Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had been in the concussion protocol since Monday, has been cleared to play against the Celtics.