Rose on bounce-back season: This is the happiest I've been in a long time

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    03 Dec 2018, 05:56 IST
Rose-Derrick-USNews-120218-ftr-getty
Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose is happy he is with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 30-year-old guard has had a bounce-back season after struggling with injuries throughout the last few years.

Rose – who won the MVP with the Chicago Bulls in 2011 – discussed his success with reporters after Minnesota fell to the Boston Celtics 118-109.

"This is the happiest I've been in a long time," Rose said (via the Star Tribune). "I'm coming in not worrying about the media like I did, like I had to worry about in Chicago. Or dealing with the front office like I did in Chicago, or just dealing with any problems.

"I'm coming in worry-free, focused on the game that night, and that's how it's supposed to be."

Rose has averaged 19.3 points and 4.4 assists in 29.5 minutes per game this season. He has come off the bench in 16 of his 21 appearances.

"I would like winning Sixth Man of the Year," Rose said. "I don't think that's anything bad to say or a bad goal with me coming off the bench. I want to be the best bench player. It's just how I feel. If anything, I think it'd help the team."

Rose said he does not mind not being in the starting lineup.

"With me coming off the bench, it's kind of weird," Rose said. "But at the same time that's why I’m here – to do my job, and that's to help the young guys. When I get in the game, make winning plays and figure it out with them while I'm out there."

The Timberwolves will host the Houston Rockets on Monday. They will carry an 11-12 record into that matchup.

