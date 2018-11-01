×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Rose scores 50 points in Timberwolves' win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    01 Nov 2018, 09:33 IST
Derrick Rose
Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose looked like the 2010-11 NBA MVP again on Wednesday.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard dropped 50 points on the Utah Jazz in a 128-125 win.

The 50 points was also a career high, surpassing the 44 he scored on May 6, 2011.

Before Wednesday, that May 2011 contest was the last time Rose had scored more than 40 points in a game.

Here are five facts from Rose's unlikely career game

– This was the first time Rose scored at least 30 points since January 18, 2017.

– It is the first game he has scored more than 30 since December 18, 2015.

– Rose is the fifth Timberwolves player to score 50 points in a game. Karl-Anthony Towns set the team record with 56 in a game last season.

– Rose is the fourth player this season to score 50 points in a game. All four have occurred since October 23.

– While Rose's point total is what is going to get the attention, it was his defense that sealed the win. He blocked a three-point attempt from Dante Exum in the final seconds to secure the victory.

Omnisport
NEWS
Rose scores career-high 50 points, Timberwolves beat Jazz
RELATED STORY
Rose scores career-high 50 as Timberwolves top Jazz 128-125
RELATED STORY
Derrick Rose: 5 Best Games As A Member of the Chicago Bulls
RELATED STORY
Butler shoots Timberwolves past James, Lakers 124-120
RELATED STORY
NBA: 5 MVPs who never won an NBA Title
RELATED STORY
Leonard scores 35, Raptors beat Wolves 112-105 to reach 5-0
RELATED STORY
Griffin scores 50 points, Pistons top 76ers 133-132 in OT
RELATED STORY
Griffin scores 50 points, Pistons edge 76ers in overtime...
RELATED STORY
Butler turns boos to MVP chants in Timberwolves' first win
RELATED STORY
Griffin has career-best 50 points in Pistons' win over 76ers
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us