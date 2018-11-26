×
Rubio gets Jazz off and running in 133-112 win over Kings

Associated Press
News
9   //    26 Nov 2018, 09:07 IST
AP Image

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 15 rebounds, Ricky Rubio scored 27 points and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 133-112 on Sunday.

Joe Ingles added 18 points, Jae Crowder had 14 and Derrick Favors 11 to help the Jazz snap a three-game losing streak.

Utah won handily despite playing without leading scorer Donovan Mitchell, who sat out with bruised ribs.

Four days after losing to the Kings in Salt Lake City, the Jazz bounced back behind a fast start from Rubio then pulled away for their eighth consecutive road win in Sacramento.

Rubio repeatedly got open looks and made 10 of his first 12 shots while scoring 23 points in the first half to help make up for Mitchell's absence. He finished with five assists and seven rebounds.

Rubio cooled off in the second half after picking up his fourth foul early in the third quarter but Utah got a big lift from Gobert and Favors to hold on.

Gobert scored 11 of Utah's first 13 points in the third quarter, including a pair of thunderous two-hand dunks in a 60-second span. Favors had seven points early in the fourth and made a big block on a baseline drive.

The Kings, playing the second half of a back-to-back, couldn't keep up. Sacramento was sluggish early and trailed by 28 in the second half.

It was a far different look for coach Dave Joerger's team, which lost 117-116 at Golden State on Saturday. The Kings were outrebounded 49-36 and went 23 of 31 at the free throw line.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 20 points in his first start this season for Sacramento. Marvin Bagley III added 18 points and six rebounds.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Rubio took only four shots in the second half. . Mitchell was injured early in the second quarter of Friday's loss to the Lakers.

Kings: Harry Giles, who sat out all of last season with a knee injury, had his most effective game this season with 10 points, eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks. . Sacramento hasn't defeated Utah at home since Dec. 8, 2015. . Iman Shumpert (load management) and Kosta Koufos (right calf strain) were held out.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Indiana on Monday.

Kings: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

Associated Press
