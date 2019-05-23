Rudolph confirms five-year offer from Vikings

Kyle Rudolph

Kyle Rudolph confirmed he has been offered a five-year contract extension by the Minnesota Vikings.

Rudolph is set to earn $7.5million this season in the final year of his current contract and the two-time NFL Pro Bowler is unwilling to take a pay cut.

When the Vikings picked tight end Irv Smith in the second round of the NFL Draft last month, there was immediate speculation that Rudolph would be on the trading block.

Those rumours intensified after contract talks broke down, and Rudolph told the Minneapolis Star Tribune there was "no way" he would take a pay cut to stay in Minnesota.

Pro Football Talk reported, and Rudolph confirmed, that the Vikings have offered the 29-year-old a contract extension.

According to ESPN, the contract would make Rudolph among the highest paid tight ends in the NFL.

“The #Vikings, my agent, they’re working extremely hard to get something done.”@KyleRudolph82 updated his contract situation earlier today. https://t.co/LW9W5fZg9s — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 22, 2019

"That's what they're working at," Rudolph told ESPN. "We're in a tough situation. Everybody knows that.

"That's why we have the best salary-cap guy in the NFL and I believe I have one of the best agents. So, like I said, they're working really hard.''

Despite the rumours swirling about his future, Rudolph has participated in all voluntary offseason team activities, including the second day of organised team activities on Wednesday.

"I don't know what kind of example it would set if I wanted to be here and I wasn't here," Rudolph said. "And that's not the kind of person I am. If I was at home right now and everybody else was out here at practice, that would be really hard for me."

Rudolph had 64 catches for 634 yards and four touchdowns last season.