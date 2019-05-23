×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rudolph confirms five-year offer from Vikings

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    23 May 2019, 04:58 IST
rudolph-kyle-51319-usnews-getty-ftr
Kyle Rudolph

Kyle Rudolph confirmed he has been offered a five-year contract extension by the Minnesota Vikings.

Rudolph is set to earn $7.5million this season in the final year of his current contract and the two-time NFL Pro Bowler is unwilling to take a pay cut.

When the Vikings picked tight end Irv Smith in the second round of the NFL Draft last month, there was immediate speculation that Rudolph would be on the trading block.

Those rumours intensified after contract talks broke down, and Rudolph told the Minneapolis Star Tribune there was "no way" he would take a pay cut to stay in Minnesota.

Pro Football Talk reported, and Rudolph confirmed, that the Vikings have offered the 29-year-old a contract extension.

According to ESPN, the contract would make Rudolph among the highest paid tight ends in the NFL.

"That's what they're working at," Rudolph told ESPN. "We're in a tough situation. Everybody knows that.

"That's why we have the best salary-cap guy in the NFL and I believe I have one of the best agents. So, like I said, they're working really hard.''

Advertisement

Despite the rumours swirling about his future, Rudolph has participated in all voluntary offseason team activities, including the second day of organised team activities on Wednesday.

"I don't know what kind of example it would set if I wanted to be here and I wasn't here," Rudolph said. "And that's not the kind of person I am. If I was at home right now and everybody else was out here at practice, that would be really hard for me."

Rudolph had 64 catches for 634 yards and four touchdowns last season.

 

Advertisement
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, May 22nd: Tobias Harris attracting interest from around the NBA, Pelicans determined to keep Anthony Davis and more 
RELATED STORY
Pacers' Tyreke Evans receives two-year ban from NBA
RELATED STORY
Boston Celtics Trade News: Celtics willing to offer any player to land Anthony Davis
RELATED STORY
Utah Jazz Rumors: D'Angelo Russell could join in free agency, Ricky Rubio set for an exit and more
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Knicks should run with RJ Barrett post-lottery and avoid playing games 
RELATED STORY
Lakers Trade Rumors Roundup, February 3rd: Pelicans GM Dell Demps not impressed by Lakers' first offer for Anthony Davis
RELATED STORY
Brooklyn Nets: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season
RELATED STORY
Boston Celtics: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking Points from Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors, Game 4
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking points from Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game 2
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us