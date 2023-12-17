"Ime a damn fool for cheating" - Camron catching up with Nia Long days after shooting his shot at Ime Udoka's ex-fiance has NBA fans buzzing

Ime Udoka may be on a winning streak with the Houston Rockets, but NBA fans are giving him L’s off the court. Fans came at the coach after his ex-fiancee, Nia Long, was seen with the rapper Camron. The fan reactions were wild and hilarious as NBA Twitter often is.

Long was photographed with the rapper. The two caught up at Rich Paul’s birthday party. Paul, of course, is LeBron James’ best friend and agent.

The photo op and encounter between Camron and Long comes days after the rapper admitted to sliding in the actress’ DMs. It seems his efforts finally paid off, well, for a photo at least.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite the lack of evidence, the conversation ran past the photo op as NBA fans still took the chance to roast Udoka.

Check out some of the best reactions from social media.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Camron reflects on shooting his shot on Ime Udoka's ex-fiance

The photo of Ime Udoka’s ex-fiancee, Nia Long, and Camron was a long time coming. A long time coming for Camron at least.

The rapper openly admitted to pursuing the actress and shooting his shot multiple times. He talked about his DMs on his podcast.

He slid in the DMs when Long and Ime Udoka went through their public split a year ago. Camron did not just throw out a simple, “Hey, you up?” The rapper said he threw in some French and wrote a lengthy message. He even gave perspective on their potential future.

“You are a queen and I am a king. Together we can achieve what we were both destined for as a couple,” Camron wrote.

He also showered Long with compliments. He gave her props for her fortitude.

“Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time is something to behold,” Camron said.

Expand Tweet

At the time, the rapper said Long never returned the messages. It appears now that maybe they went through as Camron finally got his photo and moment with Long. There is no word on if he sealed the deal or fumbled the moment. Perhaps the two may become an item.