“It’s going south” - Skip Bayless believes that Myers’ exit signals Warriors’ downfall

Bob Myers stepped down as the Golden State Warriors general manager this week. FOX Sports' Skip Bayless thinks the move is foreshadowing for the Warriors franchise:

“He is getting out while the getting is good. He sees what is coming. It is going south."

Bayless was shocked by the move. He praised Myers for his achievements in building the team. He thinks his decision goes beyond contract negotiations.

“If this is just about money then shame on the Warriors owners. But my gut feeling is it is not just about money,” Bayless said.

Myers said he is stepping away to take a break and spend more time with his family. Bayless said Myers will have plenty of options if he seeks a return to the league:

“Bob Myers knows he has a good reputation around the league. If he wants another job, he can get another job."

Myers' replacement has a tough road ahead of him. Myers was an integral part in building one of the most successful franchises in sports. The Warriors won four NBA titles and six conference championships since 2015.

Warriors roster makeup next season

The current roster could cost up to $500 million in salary and luxury taxes. New rules in the CBA will make it more difficult for teams with a high payroll to keep everyone together.

Draymond Green has a $27.5 million player option. He can opt out and seek a new extension whether with Golden State or elsewhere. He has not yet said what he will do.

Klay Thompson showed signs of aging this season and has one year remaining on his deal. He is set to make $43.2 million next season and is eligible for an extension. Golden State may offer him an extension out of loyalty.

The Warriors also have a first-round draft pick this season they could try and staple in a package with Jordan Poole to make a big trade and maintain their status as contenders with this core. Poole’s extension kicks in next season. He did not play well for the Warriors during the playoffs and they may look to move him.

Golden State has shown it will constantly pay to go over the luxury tax to keep its roster competitive but this would be the most expensive bill yet, by far. The Warriors have a projected $200 million in salary next season if they make no new deals and Green opts in. The team will continue to revolve around Stephen Curry who is set to make more than $50 million per year on his current deal.

