Joel Embiid has found himself in the center of the ever-rotating NBA rumor mill, being recently linked to a trade to the New York Knicks.

The MVP became a subject of potential trades after stoking the flames on Twitter with cryptic tweets. His recent left fans guessing.

“I don’t have too many words!!” Embiid tweeted.

Fans were wondering what exactly Embiid meant by his tweet. He followed it up with a tweet simply reading “138?” Again, the ever-trolling Embiid provided no context.

Embiid has been known to mess with fans before. Perhaps, he is doing it just again. There are no solid theories on what his recent tweets mean.

Joel “Troel” Embiid @JoelEmbiid I don’t have too many words!! It just doesn’t make sense

What sparked the Embiid trade rumors?

Embiid spoke at the Uninterrupted Film Festival, hosted by LeBron James and Maverick Carter over the weekend, as he begins his own production company. During a chat with Carter, Embiid made some comments that Philadelphia fans did not like.

"I just want to win a championship, whatever it takes,” Embiid said. “I don't know where that's going to be, whether it's Philly or somewhere else. I just want to have a chance to accomplish that.”

Embiid’s remarks went viral, and Philly fans were mad. Some wished Embiid a quick exit for his disloyalty. Others speculated that Embiid may be hinting at a trade request. Could he be the next disgruntled star who wants a new home?

Embiid quote-tweeted an angry fan and said he was just trolling everyone with his comments. His most recent tweets, may be just that, more trolling.

It would be a shocking move if Embiid leaves the Sixers. His contract has four more years with $213.2 million left on the deal.

Sixers general manager Daryl Morey is also known to demand hefty returns when trading his stars. He held onto an unhappy Ben Simmons for a long time until the Brooklyn Nets finally gave up James Harden in the deal.

Morey would likely ask for a giant package of first-round picks coupled with multiple good players in a potential deal for Embiid, the reigning MVP.

Current Sixer James Harden wants to be dealt from Philadelphia to the LA Clippers. However, Morey has not budged and still has not dealt the guard to LA or anywhere else for that matter. He will be patient until he gets an acceptable haul or star in return.

