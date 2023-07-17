Joel Embiid has never been scared to flirt with the idea of playing for other teams and hint at a potential exit from the Philadelphia 76ers. He is signed with the team for four more years and has $213.2 million left on his deal.

He rekindled the trade rumors recently. While speaking at the Uninterrupted Film Festival, hosted by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, Embiid said he would do whatever it takes to win a title. That includes leaving Philadelphia if necessary.

"I just want to win a championship, whatever it takes,” Embiid said. “I don't know where that's going to be, whether it's Philly or somewhere else. I just want to have a chance to accomplish that.”

Embiid won MVP this season but knows he cannot do it alone. He spoke about needing help from teammates to achieve the ultimate goal.

“It's not easy but every single day I work towards it,” Embiid said. “It takes more than one, it takes two or three guys. You have to have good people around you.”

Philly and NBA fans did not take the comments too kindly. Many saw them as a sign for a potential exit for Embiid. Check out some of the best comments below.

garbaggio @rise_and_grime @PickSwapMedia @ajtorres1230 This loser had an opportunity last season he chose to focus on a useless regular season award. Your loyalty sucks @JoelEmbiid

DAO Jonez🛡️ @DaRealQuick @PickSwapMedia @ajtorres1230 Loser energy. Kobe would never talk like this. He needs to work on mastering Kobe’s mentality and not just his moves on the court. If he had elite mental toughness he’d be out of the 2nd round by now. He’s led more than one team that was good enough to do so.

Trade Embiid @brianmpysher @PickSwapMedia @ajtorres1230 Oh no how will I bounce back from not watching them lose in the 2nd round again. After that game 6 and 7 he can go if he wants

Where could Embiid go?

Embiid has not made any remarks or directly hinted at a potential move this summer. He will likely play for the Sixers next season and has not demanded a trade.

However, he could be the next disgruntled superstar to force his way to a new place. No one thought Damian Lillard would request a trade from his beloved Portland Trail Blazers, but he did. Embiid could be next.

He may be more likely to leave if Philly struggles next season. Guard James Harden reportedly wants to leave the Sixers before the season starts. The team could take a step back without the former MVP and Embiid carrying more of the workload.

The Sixers will likely try to bring back a player Embiid likes in a trade return for Harden. They will need a new piece to get them over the hump. The Sixers with Embiid have never advanced past the second round of the playoffs.

The big man has hinted at a move to Miami multiple times. He is known to be good friends with current Heat star Jimmy Butler. The Heat could target Embiid in a trade, especially if they cannot land Lillard this offseason.

