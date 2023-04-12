NBA rumors: Mavs keen on signing Kyrie Irving to whopping $272 million despite not making playoffs

Kyrie Irving will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. However, the latest NBA rumors suggest that the Dallas Mavericks are keen on signing him to a whopping $272 million contract. That's despite the Mavericks' failure to make the playoffs this season.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Mavs' main priority for the offseason is re-signing Irving to a new contract. Mavs general manager Nico Harrison told McMahon that they are optimistic about their chances of retaining Irving's services.

"I think the things that he said along the way about how he feels here, how he feels appreciated, how he feels accepted and allowed to be himself, those are the things that he said kind of consistently," Harrison said. "That's what gives me the optimism that he wants to be here."

Tim MacMahon noted that Kyrie Irving wasn't interested in signing a short-term contract extension. Irving is eligible to sign a five-year, $272 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks. In free agency, Irving could sign a four-year, $202 million contract with any NBA team.

Irving has stayed quiet about his future with the Mavericks, but it remains to be seen if the team's failure to make the postseason will affect his decision. His partnership with Luka Doncic has also not been smooth in terms of results, but Nico Harrison believes it would work.

"I think the two work together," Harrison said. "I think Luka and Kai work together. I think when we have that talented of a player, that talented of two players, I think they work together."

Harrison added that it's also up to him and the front office to construct the right roster around Doncic and Irving. It was recently rumored that Doncic would request a trade out of Dallas next summer if the Mavericks remain incompetent in surrounding him with the right pieces.

Luka Doncic wants Mavs to re-sign Kyrie Irving

Tim MacMahon said on "The Hoop Collective" podcast that Luka Doncic wants the Dallas Mavericks to bring back Kyrie Irving. Doncic made that clear in his exit interview after the team didn't qualify for the postseason.

"I think it's a great fit," Doncic said. "Obviously, people are going to say no, look at the results we are having, but like I said, chemistry and relationships takes time. I wish he can still be here."

Doncic also squashed rumors linking him to a possible trade request next summer. The Slovenian superstar confirmed that he's happy in Dallas but didn't like the ownership's decision to prioritize not losing a top 10 pick over making the postseason.

