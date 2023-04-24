NBA rumors- Multiple teams interested in signing Cam Johnson to a long-term deal

Fourth-year sharpshooting forward Cam Johnson experienced a post-trade deadline breakout with the Brooklyn Nets. This came after Johnson was acquired from the Phoenix Suns in the Kevin Durant blockbuster trade on Feb. 9. Johnson operated as Brooklyn’s second scoring option after the trade and helped the Nets secure the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Despite Brooklyn getting swept by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round, it appears that multiple teams now have their sights set on acquiring Johnson. According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the upcoming restricted free agent is expected to receive offers in the four-year, $90 million range this summer:

“Six NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype project Cam Johnson to earn a deal in the neighborhood of four years, $90 million in free agency this summer,” Scotto wrote.

Scotto mentioned that the Houston Rockets are one team that is known to have an interest in Johnson, among multiple others:

“Several teams are expected to have interest in Johnson as a restricted free agent, including the Houston Rockets, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote.

Johnson averaged 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.3 3-pointers per game on 46.8% shooting over 25 regular season games with Brooklyn.

Johnson then upped his averages to 18.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.8 apg, 0.8 spg, and 3.0 3pg on 50.9% shooting over four playoff games with the Nets.

Cam Johnson on his future with the Brooklyn Nets

Following the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round sweep at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers, Cam Johnson spoke about his future with the Nets. The 27-year-old said that he hasn’t made any plans on that front yet:

“I haven’t fully developed that plan yet,” Johnson said.

“One thing I’ve learned this year from this summer onto now is the business will be the business and everybody acts accordingly in that aspect, so in my case, I will do whatever I determine and my family and representatives determine is best for my future — whether that’s being here or somewhere else I can’t fully say.”

However, Johnson added that he enjoyed his brief time with the Nets:

“I’ve talked to the people here a little bit in terms of how the season went and what the future could look like,” Johnson said.

“The people in this organization, I believe, are very, very high-quality people. Everything from the front office to the coaching staff to the performance staff to the equipment staff to the chefs. And that is not lost upon me.

“I take that into very serious consideration. I don’t assume that that’s the case everywhere. I think there’s a special group of people here and that’s really the main thing that I take away from this end-of-season push.

“I’m proud of the group for doing it and sticking together. There’s no friction. Everybody did their best to be on the same page. I’m proud of the group for that. It’s setting a foundation for what we can build.”

