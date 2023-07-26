NBA Rumors: Rockets and Spurs were 'scared' of Lakers' in their pursuit of Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves was set to be one of the most sought after free agents this summer. However, he simply returned to the LA Lakers on a seemingly hometown discount.

Reaves signed a four-year, $53.8 million deal to stay with LA. Teams with cap space to offer more than LA were supposed to chase Reaves.

The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs were two potential fits for Reaves. However, they were scared away from offering big deals to Reaves because of the Lakers.

The Lakers scared away other teams from signing Reaves.

The Lakers made it publicly known league wide they would match any deal Reaves was offered as a restricted free agent. LA’s vocal desire for Reaves scared away teams from giving Reaves an offer sheet.

The Spurs reportedly wanted to offer Reaves $21 million per year. They never gave him the offer after being scared away by the Lakers.

The Rockets considered bringing in Reaves as a backup point guard. They instead gave Fred Van Vleet a massive three-year, $128.5 million deal.

LA was able to bring back Reaves for much less at around $13 million per season. That allowed them to re-sign Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell as well.

The Lakers also added newcomers Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes in free agency. Reaves taking a hometown discount gave the Lakers more cap flexibility for these moves.

Reaves did say he wanted to stay with the Lakers before free agency began. Perhaps, he took a discount to stay with the team that developed him into a budding star.

Who will start for the Lakers next season?

LeBron James announced he would return and is not retiring. He will be one of the main ball handlers and a starter for LA once again.

Anthony Davis will likely start at the center position for most games. He will be the centerpiece of the Lakers offense.

Rui Hachimura may work his way into the starting lineup after re-signing with the Lakers. He played well alongside Davis during the playoffs. He would give LA a giant lineup alongside James and Davis.

Reaves earned his way into the starting two guard position. He will be a ball handler and the main outside shooter for the starting unit.

Vincent and Russell are likely to compete for the starting point guard role. Vincent may earn the role as he is a better outside shooter to complement James when he plays the point.

