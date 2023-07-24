"This started with James and Ben" - Austin Rivers criticizes player power culture amid Damian Lillard trade saga 

Austin Rivers has been in the NBA for a long time. He knows the business inside out. And he isn't a fan of the current trends around the league, especially the new fad of trade demands. Rivers said:

“This started with James (Harden) and Ben (Simmons and all these guys doing this shit. It’s bad for the league."

Rivers called out James Harden and Ben Simmons and the other big stars who demanded to be moved to another team despite being under contract. He thought it goes against what the NBA is built on.

“When you are not a free agent and you sign a deal, that is part of the business bro,” Rivers said. “If you get traded somewhere, you gotta go play.”

Rivers continued by calling out the latest star to demand a trade, Damian Lillard. He also said that he did not like how the biggest stars in the league seem to wield more power than other players.

“Regardless of how good of a player you are, the NBA is a privilege,” Rivers said. “It’s a scary dynamic when stars start acting like this. I’m not a big fan of it.”

Rivers also did not like Lillard’s reported stance that he would only play for the Miami Heat. Reports said Lillard would not report to a team’s training camp if traded somewhere other than Miami.

“I am a big fan of Damian,” Rivers said. “But I don’t like when stars do that, because what does every other player do? So because you are a good player, you just don’t have to show up?

Rivers also had beef with the new CBA that was just signed between the players and owners. He thinks it is lopsided toward the best players and leaves most NBA players to sign for less than they are worth.

“It’s top heavy. You either make 50 million or two,” Rivers said.

Austin Rivers is currently a free agent. He last played for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

