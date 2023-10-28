Troubled Eastern Conference team emerges as James Harden’s top landing spot per oddsmakers

It has been around four months since James Harden requested the Philadelphia 76ers for a trade. However, due to various factors, the deal with the most obvious suitor, the Los Angeles Clippers, has just not materialized.

We witnessed one NBA superstar getting traded, but not to the team he requested. The Damian Lillard saga suggests that the James Harden situation might have a similar ending.

The Chicago Bulls, who are long past their glory days, appear to be the franchise with the second-best odds of landing a wantaway James Harden, according to sportsbooks. Despite the shooting guard making it clear that he wishes to be moved to the Clippers and there being interest reciprocated, a deal doesn't appear as straightforward as it once looked.

The rumors surrounding James Harden and a possible trade to the Bulls have gained steam in light of the fact that there looks to be problems building in the Windy City despite the fact that the NBA season is still in its early stages. Following their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, it was claimed that a players-only meeting was held to address the team's current position.

The Los Angeles Clippers' most recent rumored offer included expiring contracts, a first-round pick, and a first-round pick swap. Despite their All-Star guard's trade request, the Sixers are not seeking that kind of return when it comes to keeping their MVP pleased.

This is where the Bulls probably place themselves as a more attractive trade destination from Philly's perspective. There are rumors of the Bulls wanting to move away from the DeRozan - LaVine - Vucevic core in an attempt to rebuild after seemingly hitting their ceiling.

James Harden would follow Michael Jordan and Dwyane Wade as legendary shooting guards to play for the Chicago Bulls

Harden would join Michael Jordan and Dwyane Wade as legendary shooting guards to have called Chicago home.

The Eastern Conference side may not be what it was in the 1980s and 1990s when Michael Jordan led them to six championships. However, the fact remains that MJ did call Chicago home, and so did Dwyane Wade.

If one is to form a Mount Rushmore of shooting guards, those two are certainly part of it and James Harden is a probable contender too if he ends up with the Bulls. A move to Chicago might just provide the extra oomph to drive the last legs of Harden's career toward cementing a legacy akin to Jordan and DWade.

With the Bulls and the 76ers losing their opening games, there might be some introspection happening at both camps regarding their situations. James Harden to the Chicago Bulls might just be something to look out for pre-trade deadline.