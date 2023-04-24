Watch: LeBron James' better-half Savannah James enjoys Usher's performance

LeBron James is busy leading the way for the Los Angeles Lakers in their first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers lead 2-1 heading into Game 4 on Monday.

While LeBron James is working hard to bring a championship to Los Angeles, his wife Savannah James is enjoying herself away from the court.

Check out LeBron’s wife enjoying herself at a Usher concert

Savannah James and her friends recently celebrated her friend's birthday with table service at a Usher concert. The show was apart of Usher’s residency at the Park MGM in Las Vegas. Usher’s residency runs at the Dolby Live Theater all year long with stints in April, June, July and October.

James arranged to have Usher come over and wish her friend 'happy birthday' during the show. Her friend was shown on the Instagram story that James posted. She seemed both embarrassed and flattered by the attention from the famous singer.

Grey’s Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo is a friend of James and was also in attendance at the table.

James and LeBron have been partners since they were teenagers. The high school sweethearts married in San Diego in 2013. They have three children together, two boys and one girl - LeBron Jr., Bryce and Zhuri.

LeBron James Jr. aka Bronny is a talented basketball player who is currently being recruited to play in college next season. Bronny was named a McDonald’s All-American after an impressive season with Sierra Canyon. He is undecided on where he will play following his high school graduation.

King James is also known for maintaining long-term friendships. LeBron’s business manager Maverick Carter played basketball and football with him in high school. LeBron’s agent Rich Paul has worked with him since 2002. Paul is also the fiancee to singer Adele. Randy Mims helps with LeBron’s marketing and has been friends with the basketball star since childhood.

James played at an elite level in his 20th NBA season. He averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in 55 games. He's also scored 20+ points in all three of the Lakers' games against the Grizzlies.

