Russell Westbrook leads Thunder past Hawks, 124-109

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    01 Dec 2018, 09:05 IST
AP Image

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook fell a rebound short of a triple-double, finishing with 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 124-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Alex Abrines scored 21 points on seven 3-pointers, Paul George had 20 points and Dennis Schroder added 18. Oklahoma City shot 52.3 percent from the field, hitting a season-high 18 3-pointers.

John Collins and Alex Len each scored 19 points for Atlanta, and Taurean Prince added 15.

Hawks guard Trae Young had nine points and eight assists on 4-for-15 shooting in his return to his home state. Young was an All-American at Oklahoma last season, and he received a nice ovation during starting lineup introductions.

The Thunder took control in the second quarter by making 7 of 13 3-pointers to take a 66-46 lead at the break. George scored 19 points, and Westbrook had 15 in the first half.

The Hawks got it going in the third quarter and cut the deficit to 10 before Abrines answered with a 3-pointer. The Thunder pushed their advantage back out to 91-76 by the end of the period. Patrick Patterson hit a 3-pointer early in the fourth to bump Oklahoma City's lead back up to 20.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Young got a technical in the second quarter after complaining to an official. ... Atlanta's Vince Carter got a technical from the bench in the third quarter. He did not play. ... Collins also had 11 rebounds.

Thunder: Thunder guard Andre Roberson had a setback in his rehab from a knee injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. .... Westbrook got a technical in the third quarter after jawing back and forth with Atlanta's DeAndre' Bembry. ... C Steven Adams had 13 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Golden State on Monday night.

Thunder: At Detroit on Monday night.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

