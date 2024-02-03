Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 3, 2024

There are six games on the NBA schedule for Saturday, including the Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls. It's the first matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Kings beating the Bulls twice last season. Let's look at the game's preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 3.

Sacramento remains one of the best teams in the Western Conference despite some inconsistencies in their last 10 games. They are in the sixth game of a seven-game road trip, with an impressive 4-1 record. They will end the trip on Monday in Cleveland before heading back home to California.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. They are coming off a 117-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. They have three days of rest before six more games before the All-Star break.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "Nobody brings their girls on road" - 4x NBA champion reveals Scottie Pippen bending unspoken rules on team plane

Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls game is on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. It starts at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Chicago.

Moneyline: Kings (+105) vs Bulls (-125)

Spread: Kings +1.5 (-105) vs Bulls -1.5 (-115)

Total (O/U): Kings -110 (o229) vs Bulls -110 (u229)

Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls preview

The Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls are set to face each other for the 169th time since their very first matchup on Nov. 5, 1966, when the Kings were still known as the Cincinnati Royals. Both teams have 84 wins each, with the Kings winning seven of the last 10 games since Dec. 10, 2018.

Sacramento has improved over the past couple of seasons anchored by De'Aaron Fox, who has been one of the best point guards in the NBA. The Bulls are stuck in the middle with the possibility of contending a few seasons ago to a potential rebuild last summer.

Also Read: "It's a blessing" - Russell Westbrook becomes 25th player in 25,000 club and joins LeBron James on hallowed turf

Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls starting lineups

The Sacramento Kings only have one player on their injury report – Sasha Vezenkov, who is dealing with an ankle problem. Head coach Mike Brown is expected to use a starting five of De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis.

On the other hand, the Chicago Bulls will be without players such as Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams. With Coby White also listed as questionable, head coach Billy Donovan could use a starting lineup of Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Terry Taylor and Nikola Vucevic.

Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls betting tips

De'Aaron Fox has an over/under of 24.5 points against the Chicago Bulls, which is below his season average of 27.1 points. Fox is projected to go over 24.5 points, a safe bet to take. He has scored 25 points or more in three of his last five games.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.0 points per game this season, which is lower than his over/under of 25.5 points for Saturday's matchup. DeRozan will have to score more in the absence of Zach LaVine. However, he's only scored over 25.5 points once in his last five contests.

Domantas Sabonis is projected to score 19.9 points against the Chicago Bulls. It's lower than his over/under of 20.5 points and his season average of 20.0 points per game. Picking him to go under is the safer bet since he's only scored 21 points or more once in his last six games.

Also Read: "Got me paying two rents." - Shaquille O'Neal praises daughter Taahirah's Georgia move while making comedic jab

Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls prediction

The Chicago Bulls are the slight favorites to win the game against the Sacramento Kings. The Bulls have the home-court advantage, as well as three days of rest over the visitors who are at the tail end of a seven-game road trip.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Bulls will win the game and cover the spread. They are also predicting that the total will go over 229 points.

Also Read: "At my Hall of Fame speech" - Rudy Gobert told Karl Anthony-Towns he will 'joke about' extra vacation time amid All-Star snub

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!