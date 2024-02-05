Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 5, 2024

The Sacramento Kings will square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second and final time this season on Monday. Sacramento handily won 132-120 on Nov. 18 but will be facing a tough task of sweeping their in-form opponents. Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox, who some felt were snubbed from the All-Star game, will lead the Kings again.

The Cavaliers, since the start of the year, hold a 13-2 record, the best in the NBA during that span. With Evan Mobley and Darius Garland back from long injury layoffs, Cleveland is even more formidable than ever. Donovan Mitchell has been proving why he is deserving of the All-Star selection.

Sacramento will cap off its season-long seven-game road trip with a game in Cleveland. The Kings, who are 5-1 in their road swing, have been playing excellent basketball and should give the Cavs a run for their money.

Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview, prediction and betting tips

The Cavaliers will host the Kings at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio at 7:00 p.m. ET. Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports California will also air the game live. Streaming is available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Kings (+165) vs. Cavaliers (-200)

Spread: Kings (+5.0) vs. Cavaliers (-5.0)

Total (O/U): Kings (o233.5 -110) vs. Cavaliers (u233.5 -110)

Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Game preview

Sacramento has been on fire during their past two games. They lit up the Indiana Pacers for 133 points on Friday before dropping 123 versus the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. They are road weary but they have been humming. If they can sustain their form against the Cleveland Cavaliers, they will have a big chance of winning Monday’s matchup.

Cleveland has star perimeter players in Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell but it has been mowing down opponents with their inside play. Against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, the Cavs’ frontcourt carried the team. Center Jarrett Allen and power forward Evan Mobley combined for 54 points, 26 rebounds and three assists.

The Cavaliers will likely go to both to establish their inside-out game against the Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Starting lineups

Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, De’Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter make up the Kings’ starting five.

Jarrett Allen is questionable but is expected to play. If he isn’t cleared to suit up for the Cavaliers, Dean Wade could take his spot in the starting lineup. Mobley, Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus are expected to line up for tip-off.

Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Betting tips

Donovan Mitchell’s over/under points prop is 28.5 which is roughly the same as his season average of 28.2 PPG. Over his last five games, “Spida” is averaging 32.2 points on 53.08% shooting. The in-form All-Star could get over his points prop on Monday versus Sacramento.

De’Aaron Fox has a 24.5 over/under points prop which is lower than his 27.5 PPG season average. Fox is averaging 27.2 points over his last five games and, like Mitchell, has been sizzling hot for the Kings. He could also get over his points prop.

Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction

In a battle of streaking teams, the Cavaliers’ home-court advantage could help them pull through but allow the Kings to cover the +5.0 spread.

Cleveland and Sacramento combine for 233.8 points per game which is roughly the same as the total (o/u) line. They could get under the said figure, as the Cavaliers' defense might slow down the Kings' offense.

