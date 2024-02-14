Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 14, 2024

The Sacramento Kings visit the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday, with tipoff at 9 p.m. ET. This will be their rematch from the Kings 135-106 win on Friday and is included in the NBA's thirteen-game slate.

The Kings, 30-23, are eighth in the West, coming off a 125-120 loss against the Phoenix Suns on the road and will play on the second night of their back-to-back. Despite the loss, Kings' stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis were remarkable, combining for 75 points, 27 rebounds and 18 assists.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets, 36-18, hold the fourth spot in the West, dropping their previous game 95-112 to the Milwaukee Bucks on the road on Monday (Feb. 12). Everyone but Nikola Jokic struggled against the Bucks' 97.8 defensive rating. He ended the night with 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The marquee Western Conference matchup between the Kings and the Nuggets will be broadcast locally on Altitude and NBCSCA for home and away coverage. It will also be available for live-streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial for a week.

Spread: Kings +6.5 vs. Nuggets -6

Moneyline: Kings +210 vs. Nuggets -250

Total over and under: Kings O 229.5 vs. Nuggets U 230.5

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets preview

The Kings have lost back-to-back games and have gone 1-4 in their last five games. They have lost three straight road games and have fallen to a -5.8 net rating, including an offensive rating of 119.6 and a subpar defensive rating of 125.4 in their past five games.

However, De'Aaron Fox and Domantis Sabonis have played at an All-NBA level all season. Their success against the Nuggets came from their two-man action, as they relished their win in their last matchup by creating mismatches and spaces for teammates to attack.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have arguably had the worst two games of their season, playing on the road in both. This is noticeable in their net rating for the last two games, going -22.9, including an offensive rating of 100.3 and a defensive rating of 123.2.

Adding to their challenges, Jamal Murray exited the game in the first half due to bilateral tibia inflammation against the Bucks. Although both teams possess incredible offensive capabilities, the one that delivers a superior defensive performance is likely to secure the win.

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets starting lineups

For the Kings, De'Aaron Fox will start at PG, Kevin Huerter at SG, Harrison Barnes at SF, Keegan Murray at PF and Domantas Sabonis at center.

Meanwhile, for the Nuggets Reggie Jackson is expected to start at PG, K. Caldwell-Pope at SG, Michael Porter Jr. at SF, Aaron Gordon at PF and Nikola Jokic at center.

These starting lineups are provisional and may be adjusted based on the final status of players who are currently listed as questionable or probable to participate in the game.

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets betting tips

Nikola Jokic has averaged 26.3 points, 12.2 rebounds and 9.0 assists on 58.2% shooting. His player prop for scoring the first basket is set at +320 and is not favorable to bet on.

De'Aaron Fox has averaged 26.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists on 46.4% shooting. His player prop for scoring the first basket is set at +850 and is not favorable to bet on.

The odds mentioned are based on the information available at the time of writing and may be subject to change as the game approaches.

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets predictions

The Nuggets are favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -6.5 point spread and -250 on the moneyline.

The Kings playing on a back-to-back after a tough loss and the Nuggets rested and playing at home could be attributed to this despite the Kings leading in their season series.

The Kings are favored over the point total of 229.5 while the Nuggets are expected to go under 229.5.

