Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers Game Results and Highlights: Top moments of the game (March 6)

The LA Lakers hosted the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. The Lakers started hot with a 16-7 run. D'Angelo Russell, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves all got off to hot starts as the 9-2 starting group made a combined 6 of 9 shots.

Meanwhile, the Kings started the game cold, missing seven of their first 11 attempts, all from 3-point range. The Lakers eventually stretched their lead to 30-13 shortly. Behind a stellar 4 of 6 makes from 3-point land.

However, the Kings stormed back with a 10-0 run to close the quarter 37-28 as the Lakers got their second unit in with LeBron and Russell. Sacramento continued that run to start the second, trimming LA's lead to three points with six minutes left.

Malik Monk and D'Aaron Fox caught fire in that stretch as both went off for 10+ points. The Kings turned the advantage into a 13-point lead, with 1:52 left in the half, courtesy of a 24-3 run.

The Kings won the second quarter 44-20 and closed the half with a 72-57 lead. Fox scored 20 points on 66.7% shooting, while Monk tallied 12 on 7 of 10. Sacramento shot 10 of 20 from deep, while the Lakers were 6 of 15.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers Game Results and Highlights: Top moments of the game at halftime

#1. LeBron James one-handed jam through traffic

LeBron James turned back the clock against the Kings with a vintage one-handed jam-and-one. The "Freight Train" zoomed past the Kings' defense from the top of the key and slammed it home in traffic to produce one of the game's top highlights. Here's the video:

#2. De'Aaron Fox gets Lakers defense on the fake

De'Aaron Fox was dominating early on, pulling out every bag in the trick. He had Jaxson Hayes on the receiving end of one of his best plays of the game and probably the season after faking him with the spin and nearly getting an and-one with Max Christie on his back.

