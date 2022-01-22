Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - January 22nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings will lock horns with the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum Arena in an NBA regular-season game on Saturday. This is going to be the first time the two teams face off this season.

The Sacramento Kings come into this encounter after a close-fought loss to the Detroit Pistons. Terence Davis scored 35 points for the team, but his effort went in vain as the Pistons took a 133-131 win on the night. Saddiq Bey and Kelly Olynyk combined to score 52 points, which made things easier for Detroit. The Kings will be hoping to bounce back from this loss and put up a strong performance on the road.

The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, secured a stunning win over the Chicago Bulls. Both teams gave in their all and were on par throughout the course of the game. In the end, the Bucks reigned supreme, courtesy of another 30 point game from Giannis Antetokounmpo. DeMar DeRozan recorded a game-high 35 points, but the lack of offensive firepower from the others led to a 94-90 loss for the Bulls.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, January 22, 8:00 PM ET [Sunday, January 23, 5:30 AM IST]

Venue: Fiserv Forum Arena, Milwaukee, WI

Sacramento Kings Preview

Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have had a very disappointing campaign so far. Despite having talented hoopers like De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton and Harrison Barnes on their roster, the team has failed to reach their expected standards. They are placed eleventh in the West and hold an 18-29 record.

Defensive lapses have cost the franchise a few games this season and the team will be looking to work on that. The game against the Bucks is going to be a tough one for the Kings, but the team will be looking to put their best foot forward and grab a win, as this will give them the confidence they need for the games to come ahead.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox has not had a season to remember so far. After starting slow, the youngster finally caught pace and has started to deliver for the Kings. He has been making rounds on trade rumors, but nothing has been made official yet. However, Fox will be hoping to keep all of that aside and pay attention to the task at hand, which is giving the best for the team in the game against the Bucks.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox, G - Terence Davis, F - Tyrese Haliburton, F - Harrison Barnes, C - Richaun Holmes

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks registered an important win over the Chicago Bulls, which will help them feel confident again. Over the past few weeks, the team has looked short of its best, leading them to fall fourth in the East. Despite these setbacks, Giannis has been consistent and has put up some big performances.

The Bucks have finally gotten all of their players back from injury, except for Brook Lopez, who will indefinitely be out for the season. A win in this game would help the Bucks apply pressure on the Top 3 in the East. The competition is pretty open among four teams for the top seed and a winning streak would ideally help them get there.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has had an impressive season so far. He is averaging 28.6 PPG and 11.3 RPG in 39 games. He secured his usual double-double in the game against the Bulls and led the team to a win. Antetokounmpo will be looking to repeat his exploits against the Kings and help the Bucks get to their thirtieth win of the season.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday, G - Grayson Allen, F - Khris Middleton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Bobby Portis

Kings vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Bucks will be favorites in this game, considering the roster they have. However, they cannot take things lightly, as the Kings are capable of producing a brilliant performance on their day and take a win if allowed to do so.

Where to watch the Kings vs Bucks game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. This game between the Kings and the Bucks will also be telecast on NBC Sports California and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Edited by Arnav