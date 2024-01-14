Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and betting tips | January 14, 2024

The Sacramento Kings visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Kings will continue their midwest road trip after losing to the Philadelphia 76ers, 93-112 on Friday. The Bucks will continue to protect their home court after two consecutive dominant wins over the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors.

The Bucks are second in the East, going 5-5 in their last 10 games. The Kings are fifth in the West and have won six of their previous 10 games. The Bucks are 18-4 at home, while the Kings are 10-8 on the road.

The Bucks and Kings have faced each other 154 times in the regular season, with the Bucks securing 96 victories and the Kings tallying 58.

Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks predictions, previews, starting lineups and betting tips

Moneyline: Kings (+168) vs. Bucks (-190)

Spread: Kings (+5) vs. Bucks (-4.5)

Total(O/U): Kings (O 248.5) vs. Bucks (U 248.5)

Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks preview

Apart from being dominant in head-head matchup, Bucks swept the Kings in the previous season. The Bucks beat the Kings at home, 126-113, and in Sacramento, 133-124, and have won 14 games in succession.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing like an MVP, averaging 31 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. Damian Lillard is not far behind, playing like Antetokounmpo's perfect co-star, averaging 25 ppg, 4 rpg and 6 apg.

De'Aaron Fox has also been superb this season except for January 8 against the Pelicans, where he was limited to 3 points on 1-10 shooting. His averages for the season are 28 ppg, 4 rpg and 6 apg. Keegan Murray and Domantis Sabonis have also been bright spots for the Kings.

Expect a high-scoring game from the two teams with stars that can go off any night. Both teams have struggled to defend and let teams score over 118 ppg.

Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups

De'Aaron Fox will start as usual for the Kings as the PG, Chris Duarte will be the SG, Harrison Barnes the SF, Keegan Murray the PF and Domantas Sabonis the Center.

For the Bucks, Damian Lillard will start the PG, Malik Beasley the SG, Khris Middleton the SF, Giannis Antetokounmpo the PF and Brook Lopez the Center.

Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 31 ppg, 11 rpg and 6 apg. His player props are set at Over 33.5 points for -125, Over 12.5 rebounds for - 120 and Over 6.5 assists for +110.

Damian Lillard's player props for the game are set at Over 26.5 points for -115, Over 4.5 rebounds for +120 and 7.5 assists for -115.

Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks predictions

The Bucks are favourites for the matchup and are expected to score and match the moneyline. The Bucks boast a +5 net rating with a 121.7 offensive rating and a 116.7 defensive rating.

The Kings have a .5 net rating of 116.7 for offense and 116.2 for defense. The Bucks have too much talent to keep up with offensively, both teams like to take contested 3's and will have a shootout from beyond the arc. Expect the Bucks to match the line.

