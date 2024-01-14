Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups and depth chart (Jan. 14, 2024) | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at Fiserv Forum, Wisconsin, with the tip off at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action live on Bally Sports WI and NBCS-CA. The game can also be streamed on FuboTV and NBA League Pass with their free trial to access NBA TV and exclusive content.

The Kings (23-15), led by De'Aaron Fox, are on their East Coast road trip following a 93-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. They are fifth in the West 23-15 and have won six in their previous 10. Sacramento is 10-8 on the road after winning two of its three games in this Midwest trip.

The Bucks (27-12) have won back-to-back games after losing to the Utah Jazz at home. A blowout 135-102 win against the East-leading Boston Celtics followed up with a 129-118 triumph over the Golden State Warriors.

Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Injuries

Sacramento Kings Injuries for Jan. 14

The Kings have two players on their injury list. Shooting guard Kevin Huerter (ankle) and guard Jordan Ford (undisclosed) are questionable.

Milwaukee Bucks Injuries for Jan. 14

Power forward Jae Crowder (Groin) is out against the Kings.

Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted lineups and depth chart

Sacramento Kings predicted lineup and depth chart

Starter 2nd 3rd PG De'Aaron Fox Keon Ellis Davion Mitchell SG Kevin Huerter * Malik Monk Chris Duarte SF Harrison Barnes Juan Toscano Anderson Colby Jones PF Keegan Murray Trey Lyles Juan Toscano-Anderson C Domantas Sabonis Alex Len JaVale McGee

(*) Questionable

Milwaukee Bucks predicted lineup and depth chart

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Damian Lillard Cameron Payne Andre Jackson Jr. SG Malik Beasley Marjon Beauchamp AJ Green SF Khris Middleton Pat Connaughton Marjon Beauchamp PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Bobby Portis Thanasis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Robin Lopez

Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Key matchups

De'Aaron Fox vs. Damian Lillard

Two explosive point guards with a unique style of play will make a great battle to watch. Fox is one of the best guards at attacking the paint and can rise from mid-range and score.

Damian Lillard is one of the best triple-threat players in the league, stretching the defense from the half-court and creating separation for driving and drawing fouls. Both guards are skilled at getting defenders to bump and get to the charity stripe.

Fox is averaging 27.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game on 47% shooting from the field and 40% from beyond the arc. Lillard is averaging 25.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 6.8 apg on 43% shooting and 35% from beyond the arc.

Domantas Sabonis vs. Brook Lopez

Both centers are crucial for the team to play their roles. Sabonis is significant for the Kings' offense as he initiates the hand-offs to the shooters and Fox to attack or shoot. He is highly efficient in the paint, averaging 20.1 ppg, 12.7 rpg and 7.7 apg on 60% shooting.

Brook Lopez is the primary rim protector for the Bucks. He is also their stretch five, who can let Giannis Antetokounmpo drive in the paint without obstructing him. Lopez is averaging 12.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg and three blocks on 48% shooting.

