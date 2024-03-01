Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports for March 1 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Sacramento Kings face a stern test on Friday as they take on the Western Conference leaders Minnesota Timberwolves on the road. The teams have split the season series 1-1 so far. The Kings are one of the six teams to hand the Timberwolves a loss at the Target Center, so they are seemingly comfortable being an away team.

However, it won't be easy this time, especially with crucial players potentially missing this game. On top of that, Minnesota is in solid form again with three consecutive wins, giving it a one-game separation at the top of the West, with a 42-17 record.

Meanwhile, the Kings have endured consecutive losses in their past two outings. They are 4-6 in their past 10 games and are eighth in the Western Conference standings.

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves injury reports for Mar. 1

Sacramento Kings injury reports

The Kings have only two injuries, while three players are on G-League duties. Among the injured players is star point guard De'Aaron Fox, who missed the team's last game. Fox is questionable with a left knee contusion. Meanwhile, Sasha Vezenkkoba is out with a right ankle sprain.

Here's the Kings' injury report for Mar. 1:

Player Status Injuries Jordan Ford Out G-League, two-way De'Aaron Fox Questionable Left knee, contusion Colby Jones Out G-League, two-way Jalen Slawson Out G-League, two-way Sasha Vezenkov Out Right ankle, sprain

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for Mar. 1

The Timberwolves have three players injured, while three are on G-League duties. Anthony Edwards is questionable with left ankle soreness, Kyle Anderson is doubtful with left knee sprain and Jaylen Clark is out rehabbing after a right Achilles tendon rupture.

Leonard Miller and Wendell Moore Jr. are on G-League assignments.

Here's the Timberwolves' injury report for Mar. 1

Player Status Injury Kyle Anderson Doubtful Left knee, sprain Jaylen Clark Out Right Achilles tendon, rupture rehab Anthony Edwards Questionable Left ankle, soreness Leonard Miller Out G-League, on assignment Wendell Moore Jr. Out G-League, on assignment

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves?

Local TV operators NBC Sports California and Bally Sports North will cover the Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game. Viewers outside the local can tune into NBA League Pass online to watch the contest. Tipoff is at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

The Timberwolves are the overwhelming favorites to win this contest, especially if De'Aaron Fox continues his time on the sidelines. The Timberwolves have too much firepower on defense to stop the Kings' 116.6-rated offense.

The Kings don't have much depth to tackle Minnesota without Fox, while the Timberwolves will likely survive without Anthony Edwards. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert are playing at an All-Star caliber level, Mike Conley and the supporting cast can step up their production to replace Edwards' 26.6 points per game.