Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 19

The Sacramento Kings face the Toronto Raptors in the first semifinal of the Las Vegas Summer League on Saturday. The two enter the game without a loss in the tournament.
In their last game, the Kings beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 94-86 at Thomas & Mack Center, while the Raptors secured an 81-69 win over the Warriors at Cox Pavilion on Thursday.
Due to their similar records of four wins and zero losses, their positions in the standings is determined by their points differential. The Raptors are first with a +15.8 difference, while the Kings are fourth with a +11.5 figure.
Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors game details and odds
The game between the Kings and the Raptors is scheduled for tip off at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) and will be the first game of the day at Thomas and Mack Center. Fans can follow the game live on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.
Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:
Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off
Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors preview
The Kings secured the spot in the playoffs after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves by a two-point differential. That was mostly down to their wins against the Chicago Bulls and the Phoenix Suns, which they won by 10 and 12 points, respectively.
Rookie Nique Cliford has been the Kings' most consistent player during the Summer League, averaging 18.5 points per game. He also led his team in scoring in the last two games and formed a great partnership with Isaac Jones, who has recorded double digits in every game.
Meanwhile, the Raptors' huge differential is mostly down to their 116-72 win against the Chicago Bulls in their first game. This 44-point victory set the tone for their Summer League journey as they continued to deliver great performances.
In terms of their scoring, A.J. Lawson has been their most efficient player with an average of 18.5 points per game. However, rookie Collin Murray-Boyles has been a great performer for the Raptors, with the youngster dropping 20 points in his last game.
Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors Summer League Roster
Sacramento Kings
Toronto Raptors
Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors predictions
With both teams entering the game undefeated and in great form, it's difficult to pick a clear winner. However, with the Raptors having a better mix of youth and experience, they should reach the Summer League final at the Kings' expense.
Our Prediction: The Raptors to win
