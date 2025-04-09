San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 9 | NBA 2024-25 season

On Wednesday, the San Antonio Spurs travel to the Bay Area to face the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. This will be their third and final meeting this season. Their last two were won by the Warriors, including their latest matchup on March 30.
With three games remaining in the regular season, the two teams enter this tie with contrasting fortunes. While the Golden State Warriors are firmly in the playoff race, the Spurs have been eliminated.
Sitting 13th in the Western Conference, the Texan franchise have had a disappointing season. Firmly placed within the playoff and play-in spots for most of the season, inconsistency was a huge problem for the Spurs.
They struggled for consistency, with their best win streak coming in November (four wins) and are riding a four-game losing streak, having won twice in their last 10 games.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
They Spurs have also been plagued by injuries to star players, which derailed an otherwise promising season. Their main man, Victor Wembanyama, was ruled out for the seaon with a blood clot in his shoulder after the NBA All-Star weekend. Meanwhile, De'Aaron Fox, who was signed in February to assist the Frenchman, suffered an injury weeks after Wembanyama's exit, leaving the Spurs short-handed..
While the Spurs are eliminated from playoff contention, their opponents are well in the postseason picture. The Golden State Warriors are sixth in the Western Conference with a 47-32 record, same as the Clippers, Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies, who are fourth, fifth and seventh, respectively.
The LA Lakers in third hold a one-game lead, while the Timberwolves in eighth are a game behind the four teams above them. Given the tight nature of the Western Conference playoff race, the Warriors will need to win their remaining games to qualify for the playoffs directly.
San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report for April 9
San Antonio Spurs injury report
The San Antonio Spurs have four players on their injury list: Riley Minix (shoulder), Victor Wembanyama (shoulder), De'Aaron Fox (finger) and Jeremy Sochan (back).
Golden State Warriors injury report
The Golden State Warriors will be without two players - Quinten Post (illness) and Gary Payton II (knee) - who missed the Suns game and are likely to miss out again.
San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth charts for April 9
San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth chart
The San Antonio starting five should include Chris Paul and Stephon Castle as guards, Devin Vassell and Harrison Barnes as forwards and Bismack Biyombo as center.
Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart
The Golden State Warriors starting five should include Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski as guards, Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler as forwards and Draymond Green as center.
Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.