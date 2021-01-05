San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - December 31st, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The San Antonio Spurs will hope to find their footing as they go head to head with the Best in the West, the LA Clippers in a 2020-21 NBA season clash.

The Spurs are in uncharted territory this season as they find themselves tumbling down towards the bottom of the Western Conference. They are on a four-game losing streak with a record of two wins and four losses to begin their campaign.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers have put all the burning questions about their side to rest. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been performing at a high level and have the best record in the West with five wins and two losses.

In this article, we will take a look at the injury reports and predicted line-ups for both sides as they prepare to battle it out on Tuesday night.

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers Injury Updates

To add more worries to an already struggling Spurs team, multiple San Antonio players are sidelined due to injury.

LaMarcus Aldridge (knee) is questionable for their matchup against the Clippers, while Derrick White is out indefinitely. White suffered a minor fracture on his left toe and will take some time before returning to the floor. Quinndary Weatherspoon (knee) has also been ruled out ahead of this game.

OFFICIAL: Derrick White has suffered a non-displaced fracture of the proximal phalanx of his left second toe. The injury occurred after White fell at the 3:33 mark in the second quarter of the Spurs-Lakers game on Jan. 1. pic.twitter.com/HHviduUiDh — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 5, 2021

The LA Clippers will be coming in with a full roster with the exception of Jay Scrubb, who is recovering from foot surgery. Marcus Morris (knee), who has not played a single game this season, will be out until further notice.

Advertisement

Kawhi Leonard will continue wearing the face mask, but that won't affect his performance. Kawhi is coming off a win against the UtahJazz where he went for 20 points, 16 rebounds, and 9 assists in 39 minutes.

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers Predicted Line-ups

With LaMarcus Aldridge questionable and Derrick White sitting this one out, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich could repeat his starting five from their previous outing against the Utah Jazz.

Jakob Poeltl could start at the Center position for the second time along with Lonnie Walker at the point position. The rest of the lineup will remain the same as before.

Batum steal. PG bucket.



All systems go for the @LAClippers early in the desert.#ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/LEfDUdml8Y — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 4, 2021

For the LA Clippers, coach Tyronn Lue will probably not be interested in moving around players so early into their season. As a larger strategy for a deep playoff run, their starters need to go through the ups and downs of the regular season as one unit.

This could potentially give them invaluable experience as they face any future turbulence in the postseason. It's all about knowing how your teammates respond when the going gets tough.

Advertisement

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

San Antonio Spurs v New Orleans Pelicans

San Antonio Spurs:

G Lonnie Walker, G DeMar DeRozan, F Keldon Johnson, F Rudy Gay, C Jakob Poeltl

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Clippers

LA Clippers:

G Patrick Beverley, G Nicolas Batum, F Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, C Serge Ibaka