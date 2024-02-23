San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 23 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

Storied rivals San Antonio Spurs and LA Lakers face off at Crypto.com Arena on Friday. The teams have faced twice before, in a back-to-back set in San Antonio earlier this season. They split the season series 1-1. The Lakers and Spurs are playing on the second night of back-to-back.

Both endured losses in their previous outings. The Lakers fell 128-110 to the Golden State Warriors, while the San Antonio Spurs succumbed to a 127-122 loss against the Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers were without LeBron James. He was out with an ankle injury. The Spurs were healthy but couldn't capitalize on it despite Victor Wembanyama's 19 points, 13 rebounds, five blocks and five steals.

For Friday's game, the Lakers will likely have LeBron James and Anthony Davis available. The star duo didn't play together in the Lakers' first two games against the Spurs this season.

San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Lakers Injury Reports

San Antonio Spurs injury report for Feb. 23

The Spurs only have Charles Bassey on the injury report. He's out for the season with a knee injury.

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have seven players on their injury report. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Max Christie and Cam Reddish are all day-to-day. They will be game-time decisions. Meanwhile, Christian Wood, Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt are ruled out.

Editors note: These injury reports are as per the information available at the time of writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 23

The Spurs aren't expected to make any changes to their starting lineup. Devin Vassell and Tre Jones will start in the backcourt, while Jeremy Sochan and Julian Champagnie will be on the frontcourt.

Point guards Tre Jones Devonte Graham Blake Wesley Shooting guards Devin Vassell Malaki Branham Sidy Cissoko Small forwards Julian Chamagnie Keldon Johnson Power forwards Jeremy Sochan Cedi Osman Dominick Barlow Centers Victor Wembanyama Zach Collins Sandro Mamukelashvilli

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 23

The Lakers will return to their new starting group with LeBron James likely to play. D'Angelo Russell will start at point guard next to Austin Reaves, while LeBron will join Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis on the frontcourt.

Point guards D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Jalen Hood-Schifino Shooting guards Austin Reaves Max Christie Skylar Mays Small forwards LeBron James Cam Reddish Maxwell Lewis Power forwards Rui Hachimura Taurean Prince Centers Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes Colin Castleton

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers key matchups

The LA Lakers are the overwhelming favorites to win against the San Antonio Spurs. However, the Lakers must win certain player matchups to come out on top. The first one is between Anthony Davis and Victor Wembanyama.

Davis met a different version of Wemby when he last played against the No. 1 pick. Wembanyama has improved his game on many fronts since then. He's shown the ability to match up against experienced bigs, so this could be a key matchup.

The other is between LeBron James and Jeremy Sochan. LeBron's experience and skillet make him the undisputable favorite to win this matchup. However, Sochan boasts the size and strength needed to guard LeBron. If he can do anything to disrupt LeBron's flow, it could work well for the Spurs.