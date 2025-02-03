San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 3 | 2024-25 season

The San Antonio Spurs will be facing the Memphis Grizzlies on the road on Monday. Memphis has been stellar this season, sitting at second in the West with a 33-16 record. San Antonio is 12th in the same conference, holding a 21-25 record.
The Spurs have revamped their lineup after agreeing to a three-team deal that sends former Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox to San Antonio. While Fox isn’t expected to play pn Monday, he should form a deadly pairing alongside Victor Wembanyama once he does.
San Antonio is in the midst of a rough patch, with just three wins in their past 10 games. They are coming off a 105-103 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday, where Devin Vassell led the team in scoring with 18 points, while Wemby sat out due to illness.
After a down year in 2023-24, the Grizzlies have bounced back in style, going 8-2 over the past 10 games. They will play the second leg of a back-to-back on Monday after blowing out the Milwaukee Bucks 132-119 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the team with 37 points, while Desmond Bane added 22 points and nine rebounds.
The two Western Conference teams have faced each other on 116 times, with the Spurs holding a lopsided 75-41 lead. This will be their third matchup this season, with Memphis leading the series 2-0. They last played on Jan. 17, when the Grizzlies won 140-112, with Bane scoring 22 points and Vassell leading San Antonio with 21 points.
San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Reports
Spurs injury report for Feb. 3
Victor Wembanyama (illness) is questionable, while Riley Minix is out for the season with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. De’Aaron Fox isn’t expected to suit up Monday as well.
Grizzlies injury report for Feb. 3
The Grizzlies continue to be without Ja Morant (shoulder), Marcus Smart (finger), Vince Williams (ankle) and Cam Spencer (thumb).
Here’s a look at the San Antonio Spurs' and Memphis Grizzlies’ starting lineups and depth charts for Feb. 3.
San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies: Starting lineups and depth chart
Spurs starting lineup and depth chart
Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart
Where and how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies?
The San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies game will tip off at 8 p.m. at FedExForum. The game will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis and FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest. Fans looking for streaming options can watch it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.
