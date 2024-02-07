San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 7, 2024

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Miami Heat for the second time this season on Wednesday. San Antonio gave it everything they could on Nov. 12 but lost 118-113 in San Antonio. The Spurs have improved since the first meeting between the two teams but they will still be underdogs versus Jimmy Butler and co.

The Heat are an even better team than the one that faced the Spurs in November. Terry Rozier’s addition has made them deeper and more well-balanced than before. San Antonio, however, has gained more confidence and rhythm. It will be a big mistake for the Heat to overlook their young but talented opponents.

The San Antonio Spurs nearly beat the Miami Heat in their initial encounter and will have gained experience playing against the Eastern Conference champs. Victor Wembanyama will again be front and center of what San Antonio does on both ends of the floor. The Spurs will be hoping to break through against the Heat in the rematch on the road.

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Heat will host the Spurs on Wednesday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports SW-SA are the local networks that will cover the said game. Streaming the matchup is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Spurs (+270) vs. Heat (-340)

Spread: Spurs (+8.0) vs. Heat (-8.0)

Total (O/U): Spurs (o223.5 -110) vs. Heat (u223.5 -110)

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat: Game preview

The San Antonio Spurs are on a four-game losing streak but they were competitive in each of their three losses. Only the Cleveland Cavaliers, the hottest team in the NBA since January, beat them by a comfortable margin. San Antonio is learning to play well together behind Victor Wembanyama’s mind-boggling two-way impact.

Although they remain underdogs against the Heat, they will not quit. They gave Miami troubles in the first encounter and will be looking to get over the hump on Wednesday.

After a seven-game slump, the Miami Heat have regained their rhythm and aggressiveness, holding a 3-1 record during their last four games. Jimmy Butler is back to his vintage form, with the stakes getting higher as the season winds down. Miami will be wary of what the Spurs can do after having trouble beating them the first time around.

Miami will also be playing the second night of a back-to-back set, which might prove to be a crucial advantage. Erik Spoelstra’s team will have to be on their toes against their visitors from Texas.

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat: Starting lineups

Julian Champagnie, Jeremy Sochan, Victor Wembanyama, Tre Jones, and Devin Vassell are expected to start for coach Gregg Popovich.

Spoelstra could counter with a lineup featuring Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Terry Rozier.

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Victor Wembanyama is 21.5, which is a bit higher than his season average of 20.4 PPG. “Wemby” averaged 24.0 PPG in January but is off to a slow start this month, putting up 17.5 PPG. He may be due for a big scoring night against Miami and get over his points prop.

Jimmy Butler’s over/under points prop is surprisingly only 20.5, which is a tad lower than his 21.5 PPG for the season. Over his last six games, “Jimmy Buckets” has been efficiently carving up opponents. He is averaging 25.5 points on 60.6% shooting.

Unless Erik Spoelstra limits his minutes, he could easily get past his points prop against the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat: Prediction

The Miami Heat, which will be playing the second night of a back-to-back set, might have some trouble against the young San Antonio Spurs. Still, Butler and his teammates should take care of business but allow their opponents to cover the +8.0 spread.

The Spurs and the Heat combine to average 223.5 PPG, which is higher than the total over/under points prop of 222.7. Betting over might be the better pick when the two teams collide on Wednesday.

