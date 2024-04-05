San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction, Starting Lineup and Betting Tips | April 5, 2024

The San Antonio Spurs visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth and final matchup of their season series, with the Pelicans winning all three, and is included in the NBA's 12-game slate.

The Spurs (18-58) are 15th in the West and fifth in the Southwest Division, coming off a 110-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday on the road. Victor Wembanyama dropped 23 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists and nine blocks, albeit in a losing effort.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans (45-31) are sixth in the West and second in the Southwest Division, coming off a 117-108 loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at home. CJ McCollum had a team-high 36 points, 10 rebounds and four assists with two steals.

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction, preview, starting lineup and betting tips

The Western Conference matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans will be aired locally on Bally Sports New Orleans and KENS Network for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA for a week's worth of free trial.

Spread: Spurs +11.5 vs. Pelicans -11

Moneyline: Spurs +550 vs. Pelicans -720

Total over and under: Spurs O 219.5 vs. Pelicans U 220.5

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans preview

Currently 18-58 for the season, the San Antonio Spurs suffered consecutive losses, including a 110-105 defeat to the Nuggets on Tuesday night. Before this downturn, the Spurs had shown improvement, securing victories in three consecutive games.

As the season progresses, the Spurs continue to elevate their performances, largely due to the consistent excellence of Wembanyama. The team ranks 22nd in scoring for the season, but their field goal shooting places them 25th in the league, while they sit at 28th in 3-point shooting.

The Spurs rank 17th in 3-point field goals made per game. Defensively, they hold the 25th spot in scoring defense for the season, with rankings of 24th in field goal defense and 25th in 3-point defense respectively.

In terms of rebounding, they are 17th in total rebounds per game, but they struggle with turnovers, ranking 26th in fewest turnovers per game. Notably, thanks to Wembanyama's rim protection, the Spurs excel in blocks per game, ranking third.

Losing star forward Brandon Ingram has taken a toll on the Pelicans, causing them to slip to seventh in the Western Conference. This position would land them in the play-in round unless they overtake either Dallas or Phoenix in the rankings. Their struggles continued on Wednesday night with a 117-108 home loss to the Magic, marking their third consecutive defeat.

Potentially more impactful than the loss on the scoreboard is the departure of Zion Williamson from the game. Williamson was forced to exit in the fourth quarter due to a finger injury on his left hand, which had limited him since the first half.

Despite managing 15 points, he struggled to make a significant impact for much of the third quarter and was eventually sidelined midway through the fourth.

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans starting lineups

The San Antonio Spurs will start Tre Jones at PG, Malaki Branham at SG, Julian Champagnie at SF, Cedi Osman at PF and Victor Wembanyama at center.

The New Orleans Pelicans will start CJ McCollum at PG, Herb Jones at SG, Trey Murphy ||| at SF, Zion Willamson at PF and Jonas Valanciunas at center.

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans betting tips

Zion Williamson has averaged 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists with 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks. His steal + block prop is set at over/under 2.5 and is favored to go over at +140.

Victor Wembanyama has averaged 21.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks. His rebound prop is set at over/under 11.5 and is favored to go under at -115.

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction

The Pelicans may hold the edge in this matchup due to their urgency to secure a favorable playoff seeding, but the status of Williamson remains a critical factor. Listed as a game-time decision, his absence could pose challenges for the team in generating points on the court.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are also dealing with injuries, with key players like Vassell and Sochan potentially sidelined for the remainder of the season. Nevertheless, with Williamson and home-court advantage in New Orleans, the Pelicans have the necessary firepower to beat the Spurs.